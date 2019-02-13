Backstage with Richard Ridge: Teen Songstress Jackie Evancho Tells All About Her New Broadway Album, LGBTQ Activism and More!

BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE
With her upcoming new album, 'The Debut', multi-platinum recording artist, Jackie Evancho will match her extraordinary voice with one of the most exciting re-emerging genres in popular music today: Broadway's new American Songbook. "The Debut "is set for a Spring release. "The Debut" also marks the coming of age of this now 18 year old. No longer the child prodigy Jackie Evancho has blossomed into one of the greatest vocal talents in the world today. Some even compare her to an emerging Barbra Streisand.

Inspired by the great tradition of Broadway musicals, there's a new generation of groundbreaking songwriters who are revitalizing the musical theatre paradigm on both the stage and the screen. This "new Broadway" genre is adding a remarkable new chapter to the Great American Songbook - and Jackie will be the first recording artist to embrace this rich body of work and re-invent it as her own.

With breakthrough musicals like Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress, Once, Spring Awakening and hit films like the Greatest Showman, The New American Songbook has permeated mainstream culture- building its already impassioned musical theatre audiences while cultivating a brand-new generation of ultra-engaged young fans.

Below, watch as Richard Ridge chats with the young star about how she finds inspiration in Broadway shows, how she picks a song, and how she's helping LGBTQ youth with a fundraising event in Pittsburgh (February 15) for the Brave Heart Foundation. Click here for tickets!

