Kelli O'Hara Led KISS ME KATE to Begin Performances February 14 at Studio 54; Full Creative Team Announced

Roundabout Theatre Company announces that the new Broadway production of the musical comedy Kiss Me, Kate, starring Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara, will begin preview performances on Thursday, February 14, 2019 and open officially on Thursday, March 14, 2019. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th St).

Kiss Me, Kate features a book by Sam and Bella Spewack, music and lyrics by Cole Porter, direction by eight-time Tony nominee and Roundabout's Associate Artistic Director Scott Ellis, choreography by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, and music direction by Paul Gemignani.

The creative team includes David Rockwell (Sets), Jeff Mahshie (Costumes), Donald Holder (Lighting), Brian Ronan (Sound) and David Brian Brown (Hair & Wig design).

Roundabout welcomes back a longtime friend of the theater, Tony winner Kelli O'Hara who was nominated for her role in the 2006 revival of The Pajama Game opposite Harry Connick, Jr. In 2016, O'Hara participated in a sold-out benefit concert reading of Kiss Me, Kate also directed by Scott Ellis.

In the constellation of musical comedy masterpieces, Kiss Me, Kate shines as perhaps Broadway's most sparkling achievement. This is the winner of the first-ever Tony Award for Best Musical, alive with onstage romance, backstage passion, comedy high and low, a hilarious dash of Shakespeare's Shrew, and the songwriting genius of Cole Porter at his stylish, sexy, sophisticated best, including "Too Darn Hot," "So In Love" and "Always True To You In My Fashion." Once again, Roundabout catapults you to musical comedy heaven, with a brand-new Kiss Me, Kate.

Additional casting will be announced soon.

Tickets for Kiss Me, Kate go on sale June 25, and will be available by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, in person at any Roundabout box office. Ticket prices range from $57-$167. For groups of 10 or more please call 212-719-9393 x 365 or email groupsales@roundabouttheatre.org.

Kiss Me, Kate benefits from Roundabout's Musical Theatre Production Fund with lead gifts from Perry and Marty Granoff, the Horace W. Goldsmith Foundation, Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere, and Diane and Tom Tuft.

