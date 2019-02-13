VIDEO: Lucie Arnaz and Robert Klein Reunite for THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG Concert; Watch Highlights!

A 40th Anniversary reunion benefit concert of the 1979 hit Broadway production of They're Playing Our Song was held on Monday, February 11th at 7:30 pm at the Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th St.). The show starred the Broadway cast members Lucie Arnaz as "Sonia Walsk" and Robert Klein as "Vernon Gersch". Check out highlights from the evening below!

Featuring a book by three-time Tony Award winner Neil Simon and a score by Academy Award winners Marvin Hamlisch and Academy Award winner Carole Bayer Sager, They're Playing Our Song was one of the biggest hit musicals, playing for over 1000 performances on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre before touring the country and the rest of the world. The concert will take place 40 years to the day of the original Broadway opening.

The concert was directed by veteran award-winning director/choreographer Chet Walker and featured a full orchestra under the musical direction of Larry Blank. It was a benefit for The Actors Fund.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You