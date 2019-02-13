Michael McCormick and Gizel JimÃ©nez to Journey to Oz in WICKED This Spring

The Broadway blockbuster Wicked will welcome new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre this spring. Beginning Monday, February 18, Michael McCormick will assume the role of The Wizard. Gizel Jiménez will assume the role of Nessarose on Tuesday, March 12.

They join a cast which currently includes Jessica Vosk as Elphaba, Katie Rose Clarke as Glinda, Nancy Opel as Madame Morrible, Ryan McCartan as Fiyero, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond, and Jesse JP Johnson as Boq. Kevin Chamberlin (The Wizard) will play his final performance on Sunday, February 17. Kristen Martin (Nessarose) will play her final performance on Sunday, March 10.

ABOUT THE CAST

Michael McCormick (The Wizard) has appeared on Broadway in Hello, Dolly!; Chaplin; Elf; Curtains; The Grinch Who Stole Christmas; The Pajama Game; Kiss Me, Kate; 1776; Gypsy; Marie Christine; Kiss of the Spider Woman; La Bête. Michael's touring credits include La Cage, The Producers, Les Misérables, and Kiss of the Spider Woman. He has appeared Off-Broadway in Himself and Nora, Fly by Night, A Man of No Importance, etc. On TV, Michael has appeared"Blue Bloods," "Brain Dead," "Elementary," "House of Cards," "The Good Wife," "Orange Is the New Black," and all three "Law & Order" series. His credits also include eighteen Broadway and Off-Broadway cast albums. Michael made his Broadway debut in Oliver!

GIZEL JIMÉNEZ (Nessarose) was the first ethnic actor to portray Kate Monster in Avenue Q. She recently appeared at The Public in Miss You Like Hell (Drama Desk nomination); last summer at NYS&F in Alice By Heart; for Lin Manuel Miranda in Jonathan Larson's Tick Tick Boom; at Williamstown in Marsha Norman's Secret Soldiers. TV: "Law & Order SVU," HBO's "Divorced." Gizel has appeared Off-Broadway in Big River (Encores!) and Party People (Public), and on national tour in West Side Story. www.gizeljimenez.com

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You