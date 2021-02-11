Wake Up With BWW 2/11: Joshua Henry Sings From the BRIDGERTON TikTok Musical, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

1) NY Governor Cuomo Announces Large Venues Can Soon Re-Open with Testing

Governor Andrew Cuomo just announced that New York state will build off of the success of the Buffalo Bills pilot plan, allowing all large stadium and arenas to reopen later this month, on February 23.. (more...)

2) New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of February 8 - 'B is For Broadway', SIX BY SONDHEIM, and More!

by Stephi Wild

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases! This week's list includes the children's book 'B is For Broadway', the sequel to 'A is For Audra', plus the documentary Six By Sondheim, monologue books, the Desert Song cast recording, and more!. (more...)

3) BroadwayWorld's 100 People To Follow on Twitter in 2021

It's time for the 2021 edition of 100 Theatre Twitter Accounts You MUST Follow! We chose accounts we find interesting for a number of reasons - be it news, comedy, backstage info, Twitter-savvy performers, or just because we happen to enjoy their feed.. (more...)

We've partnered with Broadway star Patti Murin for our latest Theatre Shop releases! Four new designs have been added to the site, available on t-shirts, mugs, and onesies, all conceived by Patti and designed by David O'Neill!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at noon, his special guest is Kyle Taylor Parker!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm. Tonight's episode is The Love Boat TV Cast Reunion with cast members Gavin MacLeod (Captain Stubing), Fred Grandy (Gopher), Ted Lange (Isaac), Bernie Kopell (Doc), Lauren Tewes (Julie) and Jill Whelan (Vicki) joined by frequent guest star Charo (April Lopez) and Jack Jones, who will perform the series' theme song.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: THE CHAOS TWINS are Joined by James Monroe Iglehart and Rev. Liz Walker

This week, the chaos continues with "The Chaos Twins" with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker. What's it all about? "In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos," say Sasha and Nik.

This week's special guests are Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart and Rev. Liz Walker (Nik's mom)!

Social Butterfly: Joshua Henry Covers 'Alone Together' from the BRIDGERTON TikTok Musical

The new Netflix series Bridgerton has been gaining popularity since its premiere in December of 2020. Part of that popularity comes from the clever minds on TikTok, who are working on another TikTok Musical.

Joshua Henry, known for his roles in Carousel, Hamilton, and more, is the latest Broadway star to hop on the Bridgerton trend. He covered the track titled 'Alone Together,' which is sung by the character Simon.

