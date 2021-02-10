New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of February 8 - 'B is For Broadway', SIX BY SONDHEIM, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on UPCOMING RELEASES

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's list includes the children's book 'B is For Broadway', the sequel to 'A is For Audra', plus the documentary Six By Sondheim, monologue books, the Desert Song cast recording, and more!

Check out the full list below!

Films Now Available:

Six By Sondheim

2013 HBO documentary. Intimate and candid look at the life and art of legendary composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim ... told primarily in Sondheim's own words from dozens of interviews spanning decades. Features rarely seen archival performance footage and original staged productions created exclusively for this film with stars including Audra McDonald, Darren Criss, America Ferrera and more. 86 minutes.

Books Now Available:

No Fixed Points: Dance in the Twentieth Century

Paperback version of Nancy Reynolds and Malcolm McCormick's 2003 hardcover book, a definitive history of twentieth-century theatrical dance, enhanced with more than 200 photographs. Chronicles one hundred years of dramatic developments in ballet, modern, and experimental dance for stage and screen in Europe and North America. Sets dance in broader cultural and historical contexts, examining specific dance works and exploring the contributions of outstanding choreographers, performers, visual artists, impresarios, composers, critics, and other figures. 928 pages.

Upcoming Film Releases:

Beggar's Opera

Written by John Gay. New version of the "ballad opera" by Ian Burton and Robert Carse. Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord production.

Upcoming Music Releases:

Cases

Original studio cast recording of score by Dominic Powell. Maiya Quansah-Breed, Andrew Patrick-Walker, Bobbie Little and Waylon Jacobs. The musical premiered at London's Phoenix Arts Club in 2017.

Desert Song

Music by Sigmund Romberg and book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, Otto Harbach and Frank Mandel. CD debut of the Saga Records The Desert Song 1967 London studio cast recording featuring Mary Millar, Robert Colman. Ivor Danvers, Ted Gilbert, Gordon Trayner, Paul Bretton, Betty Winsett, Janet Gale, The Westminster Sinfonia. Under the direction of Ray Cook. Digitally remastered from the original Saga master tapes. Also included, the original 1927 London cast recordings starring Edith Day and Harry Welchman. Originally released across four 78rpm recordings, newly remastered especially for this release. 21 tracks. Limited edition of 500 units only.

Show Time Series: EP Collection Vol 1

The first volume of Stage Door Records' "Show Time" Series EP collection. To be issued across three albums, the collection compiles all 16 EPs which formed the "Show Time" Series as recorded and released by RCA Victor in 1953 ... a recording initiative by RCA Victor to recreate highlights from a diverse selection of Broadway musicals, revues and operettas from the first half of the 20th century. The series featured a host of Broadway star performers, many of whom introduced their songs in the original stage productions ... and some of Broadway's finest musical directors (including Jay Blackton and Lehman Engel). Volume 1 includes selections from Oklahoma!, Carousel, Showboat, The Cat and the Fiddle, Babes in Arms and Jumbo. Featured performers include John Raitt, Patricia Northrup, Doretta Morrow, Helena Bliss, Carol Bruce, Patricia Neway, Stephen Douglass, William Tabbert, Lisa Kirk, Sheila Bond and Jack Cassidy. Most of the tracks have never been released on CD.

Insane Animals

Original cast recording of score by George Heyworth and Liv Morris. Cast includes Lockie Chapman. Musical arrangements by Victoria Falconer. The musical at HOME, Manchester, in March 2020.

Upcoming Book Releases:

B Is for Broadway: Onstage and Backstage from A to Z

By John Robert Allman. Illustrated by Peter Emmerich. From "Auditions" to "Ziegfeld" ... rhythmic alphabet book featuring favorite performers, creators, songs, and shows from the Broadway stage ... Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patti LuPone, Irving Berlin, Jennifer Holliday, and Billy Porter ... famous New York theaters, beloved shows, and the crew, stylists, and technicians who are vital to each performance. 48 pages.

The Best Men's Monologues from New Plays, 2020

Lawrence Harbison, editor. Approximately 100 men's monologues for actors to use for auditions and in class, all from recently produced plays ... by both well-known playwrights such as Don Nigro, Theresa Rebeck, Rob Ackerman, Len Jenkin, Stephen Belber, and Tim Blake Nelson, and future stars such as David MacGregor, Reina Hardy, Chris Daftsios, Frank Basloe, and Will Arbery. 184 pages.

The Best Women's Monologues from New Plays, 2020

Lawrence Harbison, editor. Approximately 100 women's monologues for actors to use for auditions and in class, all from recently produced plays ... by both well-known playwrights such as Don Nigro, Saviana Stanescu, and Len Jenkin and future stars such as Lia Romeo, Steven Hayet, Lori Fischer, Will Arbery, and Carey Crim. 184 pages.

Gershwin in Pittsburgh (Images of America)

By Gregory Suriano. chronicles the surprisingly consequential connections between George Gershwin and the city of Pittsburgh. Theatrical venues such as the Nixon and Alvin Theatres and colleagues like Ned Wayburn, Oscar Levant, George S. Kaufman, Dolores Costello, Fritz Reiner, and Pandro S. Berman are all spotlighted. Most revealing are the visits Gershwin personally made to the city, as accompanist to vaudeville star Nora Bayes, during his Rhapsody in Blue tours with the Paul Whiteman and Leo Reisman orchestras, and for his 1933 guest appearance with the Pittsburgh Symphony. 128 pages.

