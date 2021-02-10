Shop the Patti Murin Collection - Now Available in Our Theatre Shop!

We've partnered with Broadway star Patti Murin for our latest Theatre Shop releases! Four new designs have been added to the site, available on t-shirts, mugs, and onesies, all conceived by Patti and designed by David O'Neill!

Said Patti Murin "Anyone who knows me knows that I LOVE show merch, fun tees, and Broadway. So it was a no brainer when Alan Henry and Rob Diamond came to me asking if I wanted to partner with them to launch an artist shop!"

"I came up with the basic ideas for each design, and then the fabulous graphic designer David O'Neill brought them to life in a way that I never could have dreamed. I love them all, but 'Broadway Cheerleader' means the most to me right now, as theatre lovers all over the world are cheering on our community, as we wether the most devastating hit to our industry in history."

"Because of that, I'll be donating a portion of all proceeds from this design to The Actor's Fund, as they continue to provide life changing support to the entire theatre community. Thank you so much to BroadwayWorld for making this online shopping dream of mine come true! "

More artist-inspired product lines will be launching early 2021!

Check out the newest designs below, including Broadway Cheerleader, Princess Bedhead, and more!

The BroadwayWorld store also features a ton of new, original designs in Adult, Youth, and Kids sizes, as well as jackets, sweaters, pillows, mugs and more!

We're constantly adding new designs. Got an idea for a design you'd love to see? Let us know here.