VIDEO: Joshua Henry Covers 'Alone Together' from the BRIDGERTON TikTok Musical

The new Netflix series Bridgerton has been gaining popularity since its premiere in December of 2020. Part of that popularity comes from the clever minds on TikTok, who are working on another TikTok Musical.

Joshua Henry, known for his roles in Carousel, Hamilton, and more, is the latest Broadway star to hop on the Bridgerton trend. He covered the track titled 'Alone Together,' which is sung by the character Simon.

"I've been doing Bway for 15 yrs, 8 shows- LOTS of readings.. this Bridgerton musical is some of the best writing I've ever heard for the stage [...] And to be clear, I felt that way after listening to 4 one minute clips right here on TIKTOK. It brought me into a lush world that I could almost taste," said Henry in the comments of his video.

Check out Joshua's performances below and see even more by looking at the #bridgertonmusical hashtag!

This idea started by songwriter Abigail Barlow who asked the question, "Okay, but what if Bridgerton was a musical?" From her idea sparked duets, more musical numbers, costumes, choreography, and much more.

Joshua Henry is best known for portraying Haywood Patterson in Kander and Ebb's 2010 musical The Scottsboro Boys, for which he received a Tony Award nomination. He portrayed the lead role of Aaron Burr in the first U.S. tour of Hamilton, previously playing the role in the Chicago production that began performances in late September 2016. After Hamilton, Henry portrayed the lead role of Billy Bigelow in a Broadway revival of Carousel.