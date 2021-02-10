VIDEO: Joshua Henry Covers 'Alone Together' from the BRIDGERTON TikTok Musical
"I've been doing Bway for 15 yrs, 8 shows- LOTS of readings.. this Bridgerton musical is some of the best writing I've ever heard for the stage," said Henry.
The new Netflix series Bridgerton has been gaining popularity since its premiere in December of 2020. Part of that popularity comes from the clever minds on TikTok, who are working on another TikTok Musical.
Joshua Henry, known for his roles in Carousel, Hamilton, and more, is the latest Broadway star to hop on the Bridgerton trend. He covered the track titled 'Alone Together,' which is sung by the character Simon.
"I've been doing Bway for 15 yrs, 8 shows- LOTS of readings.. this Bridgerton musical is some of the best writing I've ever heard for the stage [...] And to be clear, I felt that way after listening to 4 one minute clips right here on TIKTOK. It brought me into a lush world that I could almost taste," said Henry in the comments of his video.
Check out Joshua's performances below and see even more by looking at the #bridgertonmusical hashtag! See even more Broadway stars covering these musical numbers here.
@joshuahenryofficial
Obsessed w/ this music! ##bridgertonmusical @abigailbarlowww ##simona?? original sound - Joshua Henry
This idea started by songwriter Abigail Barlow who asked the question, "Okay, but what if Bridgerton was a musical?" From her idea sparked duets, more musical numbers, costumes, choreography, and much more.
Joshua Henry is best known for portraying Haywood Patterson in Kander and Ebb's 2010 musical The Scottsboro Boys, for which he received a Tony Award nomination. He portrayed the lead role of Aaron Burr in the first U.S. tour of Hamilton, previously playing the role in the Chicago production that began performances in late September 2016. After Hamilton, Henry portrayed the lead role of Billy Bigelow in a Broadway revival of Carousel.
Featured This Week on Stage DoorShoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
More Hot Stories For You
-
ANGELS IN AMERICA Starring Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield Now Streaming on National Theatre At Home
Angels in America, filmed during its 2017 run at the National Theatre, is now streaming as a part of National Theatre at Home! Angels in America is di...
Governor Cuomo Reveals Details of NY PopsUp, Including Participation from Hugh Jackman, Idina Menzel, Sutton Foster and More!
NY PopsUp, an unprecedented and expansive festival featuring hundreds of pop-up performances (many of which are free of charge and all open to the pub...
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Announces Third Annual 'You Will Be Found' College Essay Writing Challenge
Dear Evan Hansen, along with partners The Broadway Education Alliance and Gotham Writers Workshop, have announced the third annual “You Will Be Found”...
Theatre District Restaurateur Joe Allen Passes Away at 87
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that famed NYC restaurateur, Joe Allen, owner of the beloved theatre district restaurant that bears his name, pass...
How Theatres Everywhere Are Celebrating Black History Month
This February, BroadwayWorld is committed to celebrating the outstanding contributions that Black artists have made to the American theatre. How can y...
Broadway Wig Designer Paul Huntley Retires, With DIANA Marking His Final Show
Broadway wig designer Paul Huntley is taking his final bow. Huntley has worked on hundreds of Broadway projects since coming to New York in 1972. Now,...