Wake Up With BWW 1/5: James Monroe Iglehart Joins CHICAGO, Chris Evans to Play Gene Kelly in New Film, and More!

Claybourne Elder Reunites With Mystery Man Who Paid For His Broadway Tickets 15 Years Ago

by Stephi Wild

Claybourne Elder, who is currently starring in Company on Broadway, took to Instagram to share a story of kind-heartedness he experienced in a Broadway theatre when he was a member of the audience.. (more...)

Chris Evans In Talks to Play Gene Kelly in New John Logan Film

by Michael Major

The film is based on an original concept created by Chris Evans, following a 12 year old boy who works on the MGM Lot in 1952 and creates an imaginary friendship with the Gene Kelly while he works on his next film. Gene Kelly starred in iconic movie musicals, such as Singin' In the Rain, An American in Paris, On the Town, Xanadu, and Brigadoon.. (more...)

Joan Copeland, Stage and Screen Actress and Sister of Arthur Miller, Dies at 99

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Joan Copeland, stage and screen actress, and sister of playwright Arthur Miller, has died at age 99.. (more...)

James Monroe Iglehart Will Join the Cast of CHICAGO on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

James Monroe Iglehart will take over the role of Billy Flynn in the Broadway production of Chicago! He will take over the role on January 17, replacing Tom Hewitt, who has played the role since November 2021.. (more...)

PARADISE SQUARE Delays Broadway Opening as a COVID Precaution

by Nicole Rosky

Paradise Square has announced new preview and opening dates for Broadway as a precaution due to the spike in positive COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant.. (more...)

FLYING OVER SUNSET to End Broadway Run Early; Final Performance January 16

by A.A. Cristi

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that its production of FLYING OVER SUNSET, the new musical with book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Michael Korie, featuring choreography by Michelle Dorrance, will end its limited engagement run after the Sunday, January 16th matinee at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.. (more...)

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Cancels Tuesday Performance Due to Covid Detection Within Company

by Nicole Rosky

The Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors has just cancelled tonight's (January 4) performance due to 'detection of a positive Covid-19 case in the company.' Performances are scheduled to resume to morrow, January 5, 2022.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses for Week Ending January 02, 2022

by

For the week ending January 02, 2022, a total of 30 shows played 201 performances.. (more...)

VIDEO: See Tony Yazbeck & Atticus Ware in a New Clip From FLYING OVER SUNSET

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Check out a new clip of Tony Yazbeck and Atticus Ware tap dancing in Flying Over Sunset! . (more...)

Sara Bareilles Joins the 2022 Roundabout Theatre Company Gala Celebrating Chita Rivera

by Stephi Wild

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced that Sara Bareilles will join the 2022 Gala evening celebrating Tony Award winner, RTC alumna and friend Chita Rivera with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre.. (more...)

