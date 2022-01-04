PARADISE SQUARE Delays Broadway Opening as a COVID Precaution

Paradise Square has announced new preview and opening dates for Broadway as a precaution due to the spike in positive COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant. The new musical, which played a critically acclaimed pre-Broadway engagement that was hailed by the Chicago Tribune as one of the year's best shows, will now start previews on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 and open Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street).

The show was previously due to begin performances on February 22, 2022.

"During Christmas week, when there were over 560,000 positive daily cases in the US, over 70,000 positive daily cases in NYC and scientists suggested that the virus had yet to peak, we grew deeply concerned for the ongoing safety of our cast, crew and creative team, who were scheduled to begin Broadway rehearsals this month," commented producer Garth H. Drabinsky. "We hope that a later start date for rehearsals and performances after the current wave is predicted to subside will better protect our company, audience and theatre community."

Tickets are on sale for Paradise Square on Broadway at Telecharge.com. For refunds or exchanges for cancelled performances between February 22-March 13, please return to point of purchase.

