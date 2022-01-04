James Monroe Iglehart Will Join the Cast of CHICAGO on Broadway

James Monroe Iglehart will take over the role of Billy Flynn in the Broadway production of Chicago! He will take over the role on January 17, replacing Tom Hewitt, who has played the role since November 2021.

Iglehart joins a cast that includes Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly and Jennifer Fouché as Matron "Mama" Morton.

James Monroe Iglehart's Broadway credits include Freestyle Love Supreme, Hamilton, Aladdin (Tony Award, Drama Desk Award), Memphis, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. On television, he has been seen as Coriolanus Burt on Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," Fox's "Gotham," Lance Strongbow on "Disney's Tangled."

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Buy tickets for Chicago now for any performance through February 28, 2022, and you can either exchange or refund your tickets into any other date until 48 hours before the performance.

Tickets are available in person at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W 49th St). Box office hours are Monday thru Saturday 10am-8:30pm, Sunday 12pm-7:30pm. Tickets are also available at ChicagotheMusical.com