Joan Copeland, Stage and Screen Actress and Sister of Arthur Miller, Dies at 99

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Joan Copeland, stage and screen actress, and sister of playwright Arthur Miller, has died at age 99.

Copeland made her Broadway debut as Nadine in Sundown Beach in 1948. Since then, her many Broadway credits include Detective Story (1949), Not For Children (1951), Handful of Fire (1958), Tovarich (1963), Something More! (1964), The Price (1968), Coco (1969), Two By Two (1970), Pal Joey (1976), Checking Out (1976), The American Clock (1980), and 45 Seconds From Broadway (2001).

In addition to her work on the stage, Copeland has also played a number of prominent roles on various soap operas throughout her career, including Andrea Whiting on Search for Tomorrow and Gwendolyn Lord Abbott on One Life to Live.

Copeland made her first film appearance as Alice Marie in The Goddess in 1958. Her film credits include Middle of the Night (1959), Roseland (1977), It's My Turn (1980), A Little Sex (1982), Happy New Year (1987), The Laser Man (1988), Her Alibi (1989), Jungle 2 Jungle (1997), The Peacemaker (1997), The Object of My Affection (1998), The Adventures of Sebastian Cole (1998), The Audrey Hepburn Story (2000), The Last Request (2006), and The Private Lives of Pippa Lee (2009). She also voiced Tanana in Disney's Brother Bear (2003).