Wake Up With BWW 12/9: Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum Join WICKED Film, and More!

Ohio State Murders Opens
Review Roundup: Audra McDonald Stars In OHIO STATE MURDERS On Broadway
Ohio State Murders officially opens tonight on Broadway. Starring Emmy, Grammy, and Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, Ohio State Murders is the first show to play at the renamed and renovated James Earl Jones Theatre. Read the reviews!. (more...)
Today's Top Stories
Michelle Yeoh to Play Madame Morrible In WICKED Movie; Jeff Goldblum Confirmed as The Wizard
Yeoh will join the recently announced Ethan Slater as Boq, plus previously announced Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, as well as Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in the two-part film adaption of the hit Broadway musical. Jeff Goldblum has also been confirmed to play the Wizard. Yeoh previously worked with Jon M. Chu on Crazy Rich Asians.. (more...)
VIDEO: Watch Alisha Weir the Moment She Found Out She Booked MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Emma Thompson and Alisha Weir appeared on the TODAY Show to discuss starring in the new film adaptation of Matilda the Musical. During the interview, hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager showed video footage of the moment that Wier found out that she had gotten the title role in the new movie musical. Watch the new video interview now!. (more...)
Shoshana Bean, Elizabeth Teeter & More to Lead OBSESSED, THE STORY OF DIANE WARREN...SO FAR Industry Presentation
OBSESSED, The Story of Diane Warren...so far, is based on the incredible life of one of the most famous and successful songwriters of all time. The cast for the presentation includes Shoshana Bean (Diane Warren), Elizabeth Teeter (Young Diane Warren), and more.. (more...)
VIDEO: Will Swenson & A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Perform 'Sweet Caroline' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Watch a video of Will Swenson and the cast of A Beautiful Noise performing 'Sweet Caroline' on Good Morning America! Yesterday, Swenson took Good Morning America backstage to discuss his the audience's reaction, his 17 costume changes, and more. Watch the new performance and yesterday's segment below!. (more...)
Up on the Marquee: SWEENEY TODD with Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford
Sweeney is coming back to Broadway and we have photos of the new marquee! Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford will both return to Broadway this spring in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, directed by Thomas Kail, featuring a full orchestra.. (more...)
Photos/Video: First Look at Audra McDonald and More in OHIO STATE MURDERS
Ohio State Murders officially opened last night on Broadway. Starring Emmy, Grammy, and Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, Ohio State Murders is the first show to play at the renamed and renovated James Earl Jones Theatre. Check out all new photos and video clips from the play here!. (more...)
Review: KERRY JACKSON, National Theatre
An on-stage sitcom unable to find its feet.. (more...)
Review Roundup: Idina Menzel's WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE? Documentary Comes to Disney+
In "Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?," filmmaker Anne McCabe follows Menzel on a national tour over the course of 16 shows as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom with a grueling travel schedule, all while preparing finally to realize her dream. Check out what critics thought of the documentary in the first reviews now!. (more...)
December 9, 2022
See photos of Champions of Magic, featuring five world-class illusionists. They are continuing their North American tour through 2023, following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London’s West End.
NYC Health Department Issues Commissioner's Advisory Urging Use of Masks & More as City Faces COVID-19, Influenza & RSV
December 9, 2022
As New York City enters the holiday season, COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses are seeing unusually high concurrent spikes. To slow the transmission of these viruses, the New York City Health Commissioner issued a Health Advisory that urges New York City residents to use high-quality masks when indoors and in crowded outdoor settings.
Ali Stroker and David Perlow Welcome Baby Boy
December 9, 2022
Ali Stroker and her husband, David Perlow have welcomed a baby boy!
GREAT EXPECTATIONS Starring Eddie Izzard Begins Performances Tonight
December 9, 2022
Performances begin tonight for Eddie Izzard in Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, in which she will portray 19 characters in a classic tale of convicts, mystery, friendship, rivalry, unrequited love, revenge, and redemption for six weeks only at The Greenwich House Theater.
Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Honors the People Who Make Broadway Happen
December 9, 2022
Watch Some Like It Hot's video saying thank you to the people who make Broadway happen behind the scenes, on the stage, and more!