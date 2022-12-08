VIDEO: Watch Alisha Weir the Moment She Found Out She Booked MATILDA THE MUSICAL
The film is set to debut in U.S. theaters on December 9 with a Netflix release on December 25.
Emma Thompson and Alisha Weir appeared on the TODAY Show to discuss starring in the new film adaptation of Matilda the Musical.
During the interview, hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager showed video footage of the moment that Wier found out that she had gotten the title role in the new movie musical.
"I don't think you can really plan what kind of reaction you're going to have because you don't know what way it could go," Weir shared while describing how she felt after she got the news.
The pair also discussed the importance of failure, what audiences can expect from the film, and more. Plus, the segment also featured a new clip of Weir and Thompson in the new film! Watch below.
Matilda the Musical also stars Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey), Sindhu Vee (Miss Phelps), Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), Stephen Graham (Mr. Wormwood), Andrea Riseborough (Mrs. Wormwood), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Rei Yamauchi Fulker (Lavender), Winter Jarrett Glasspool (Amanda Thripp), Andrei Shen (Eric), and Ashton Robertson (Nigel).
The film offers a brand-new take on the globally loved Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.
Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what's right, she's met with miraculous results.
Directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical), the film is produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title, Jon Finn (Billy Elliot), and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapts the Royal Shakespeare Company's production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.
Watch the new interview here:
