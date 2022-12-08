Review Roundup: Idina Menzel's WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE? Documentary Comes to Disney+

Tomorrow, December 9, Idina Menzel's highly-anticipated documentary, Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?, will begin streaming on Disney+.

Beloved Tony Award-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel's many triumphs include iconic Broadway roles in productions of "Rent" and "Wicked" as well as the legendary voice of Elsa in Disney's "Frozen."

Yet, One Dream goal has evaded her grasp: to headline a concert at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City. From Disney Branded Television and Ideal Partners comes the joyous, inspirational and in-depth look at Idina Menzel as you've never seen her before.

In "Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?," filmmaker Anne McCabe follows Menzel on a national tour over the course of 16 shows as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom with a grueling travel schedule, all while preparing finally to realize her dream.

Check out what critics thought of the documentary in the first reviews below. Check back later as we continue to update more reviews as they are published.

Natalia Winkelman, New York Times: "There is little dramatic tension or psychological depth to this cinematic biography, and even in sentimental moments, McCabe fails to elicit an emotional response from her subject or the audience. When, for example, the film touches on the sudden death of the "Rent" creator Jonathan Larson, McCabe includes an impersonal remark from Menzel, cuts to an archival clip of a different cast member and then moves on."

Verne Gay, Newsday: "In fact, as that concert film, "Which Way" is a slam dunk. But this is almost the easy part. What's more important are those quiet stretches between "Seasons of Love" and "Let It Go." It's here that Menzel becomes distinctly human-sized, as a wife and mom. Like everyone else on life's balancing beam, she's got dreams and heartaches, disappointments and triumphs."

Christopher Reed, Hammer to Nail: "[Director] Anne McCabe (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) gives Menzel the full celebratory treatment. It may sometimes feel a little too much like a promotional video, but it's an otherwise delightful portrait of an amazingly talented performer. Her powerful singing voice would alone be worth the price of admission."

Watch the trailer for the new documentary here:

Photo by Eric Maldin/Walkman Productions Inc.