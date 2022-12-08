Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
IDINA MENZEL
Click Here for More on IDINA MENZEL
Review Roundup: Idina Menzel's WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE? Documentary Comes to Disney+

Review Roundup: Idina Menzel's WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE? Documentary Comes to Disney+

The documentary will begin streaming tomorrow, December 9, on Disney+.

Dec. 08, 2022  

Tomorrow, December 9, Idina Menzel's highly-anticipated documentary, Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?, will begin streaming on Disney+.

Beloved Tony Award-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel's many triumphs include iconic Broadway roles in productions of "Rent" and "Wicked" as well as the legendary voice of Elsa in Disney's "Frozen."

Yet, One Dream goal has evaded her grasp: to headline a concert at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City. From Disney Branded Television and Ideal Partners comes the joyous, inspirational and in-depth look at Idina Menzel as you've never seen her before.

In "Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?," filmmaker Anne McCabe follows Menzel on a national tour over the course of 16 shows as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom with a grueling travel schedule, all while preparing finally to realize her dream.

Check out what critics thought of the documentary in the first reviews below. Check back later as we continue to update more reviews as they are published.

Natalia Winkelman, New York Times: "There is little dramatic tension or psychological depth to this cinematic biography, and even in sentimental moments, McCabe fails to elicit an emotional response from her subject or the audience. When, for example, the film touches on the sudden death of the "Rent" creator Jonathan Larson, McCabe includes an impersonal remark from Menzel, cuts to an archival clip of a different cast member and then moves on."

Verne Gay, Newsday: "In fact, as that concert film, "Which Way" is a slam dunk. But this is almost the easy part. What's more important are those quiet stretches between "Seasons of Love" and "Let It Go." It's here that Menzel becomes distinctly human-sized, as a wife and mom. Like everyone else on life's balancing beam, she's got dreams and heartaches, disappointments and triumphs."

Christopher Reed, Hammer to Nail: "[Director] Anne McCabe (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) gives Menzel the full celebratory treatment. It may sometimes feel a little too much like a promotional video, but it's an otherwise delightful portrait of an amazingly talented performer. Her powerful singing voice would alone be worth the price of admission."

Watch the trailer for the new documentary here:

Photo by Eric Maldin/Walkman Productions Inc.

To read more reviews, click here!


Related Stories
VIDEO: Idina Menzel Teases Return to Broadway on E! NEWS Photo
VIDEO: Idina Menzel Teases Return to Broadway on E! NEWS
During a recent interview on E! News, Idina Menzel teased her return to Broadway in an original musical. Menzel also discussed a possible Rent revival, documenting her Madison Square Garden debut for her upcoming Disney+ documentary film, and more. Watch the interview video now!
Interview: Idina Menzel on Reflecting on Her Career In New Documentary Photo
Interview: Idina Menzel on Reflecting on Her Career In New Documentary
Ahead of the premiere of her new documentary, BroadwayWorld caught up with Menzel to discuss which Broadway role she was most excited to revisit in the film, what she learned about herself through the film, and more. Plus, watch a new video clip from the documentary, in which Menzel looks back on creating the role of Maureen in Rent.
VIDEO: Idina Menzel Reveals How RENT Inspired Her New Documentary Photo
VIDEO: Idina Menzel Reveals How RENT Inspired Her New Documentary
Idina Menzel appeared on CBS Mornings to promote her new documentary, Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? Menzel described what inspired her document the experience of playing at Madison Square Garden, calling back to a lesson she learned while starring in Rent. Watch the new video interview now!
VIDEO: Idina Menzel Confirms She Almost Starred In FUNNY GIRL Photo
VIDEO: Idina Menzel Confirms She Almost Starred In FUNNY GIRL
Idina Menzel confirmed the rumor that she was originally going to star in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl last night on Watch What Happens Live. Since she thought she was too old for the role, producers had gone to Fanny Brice's estate to see if they could include more of her life in the show. Watch the video clip from the interview now!

From This Author - Review Roundups


Review Roundup: THE FAR COUNTRY Opens At Atlantic Theater CompanyReview Roundup: THE FAR COUNTRY Opens At Atlantic Theater Company
December 5, 2022

Get a first look at Atlantic Theater Company's world premiere production of The Far Country, an Atlantic commissioned play by Guggenheim fellow Lloyd Suh, directed by Obie Award winner Eric Ting.
Review Roundup: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Opens on Broadway!Review Roundup: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Opens on Broadway!
December 4, 2022

Critics are weighing in on the Neil Diamond musical A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, which opened on Broadway Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Broadhurst Theater.
Review Roundup: Jordan E. Cooper's AIN'T NO MO' Opens On Broadway!Review Roundup: Jordan E. Cooper's AIN'T NO MO' Opens On Broadway!
December 2, 2022

Read reviews for the new the new Broadway play, Ain't No Mo' from the brilliant and mischievous mind of Jordan E. Cooper, making his debut as the youngest American playwright in Broadway history.
Review Roundup: KPOP Opens on Broadway!Review Roundup: KPOP Opens on Broadway!
November 27, 2022

Critics have weighed in on KPOP, starring K-pop superstar Luna as MwE, directed by Teddy Bergman, with a book by Jason Kim, and music and lyrics by Max Vernon. KPOP officially opened on Sunday, November 27th at the Circle in the Square Theatre.
Review Roundup: BAGHDADDY Opens at the Royal CourtReview Roundup: BAGHDADDY Opens at the Royal Court
November 25, 2022

Read the reviews for Baghdaddy, written by Jasmine Naziha Jones and directed by Milli Bhatia, running at the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs through Saturday 17 December 2022.
share