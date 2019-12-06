Wake Up With BWW 12/6: Read Reviews For JAGGED LITTLE PILL, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Jagged Little Pill officially opened last night on Broadway! Read all of the reviews below!

It was announced last night that Samantha Barks will lead Frozen in the West End as Elsa! Casting for the role of Anna has yet to be announced. The production opens in Fall 2020.

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical is hitting the road in the UK! Performances begin at Manchester Opera House from 10 - 26 September 2020.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide

Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatres and performers are recognized!. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Alanis Morissette and Jimmy Fallon Perform in Disguise in NYC Subway

by Stage Tube

During last night's episode of The Tonight Show, Alanis Morissette was one of the guests. Morissette and Fallon put on disguises and gave a surprise performance of 'The Little Drummer Boy' and Morissette's hit 'You Oughta Know' in a New York City subway station.. (more...)

3) BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets to CHICAGO on Broadway!

by BWW Contests

The name on everybody's lips is gonna be Chicago because BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the legendary show in honor of its 23rd anniversary! The winner will receive two tickets to a performance of their choosing*. The contest will run now through December 8th at 11:59PM EST, so make sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!. (more...)

4) BAT OUT OF HELL Will Embark on UK Tour in 2020

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meatloaf's greatest hits will be returning to tour the UK, following an Australian tour, with performances beginning at Manchester Opera House from 10 - 26 September 2020. The other tour dates include The Alexandra Birmingham from 29 September - 10 October, New Wimbledon Theatre from 13 - 24 October, New Theatre Oxford from 27 October - 7 November, Glasgow King's Theatre from 10 - 21 November and Liverpool Empire from 8 December - 2 January 2021. Further tour dates and casting to be announced.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Caroline Bowman, Caroline Innerbichler And More In FROZEN On Tour

As the Frozen North American tour begins its nine-week engagement at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in LA, BroadwayWorld has a first look at the production, featuring stars Caroline Bowman (Elsa) and Caroline Innerbichler (Anna), along with the rest of the Frozen company.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Ben Fankhauser

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

BABY, starring Alice Ripley, begins performances today!

Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley will lead the cast of a limited NYC engagement of Sybillie Pearson (book), Richard Maltby, Jr. (lyrics) and David Shire's(music) heart-warming musical, BABY. Directed and choreographed by Ethan Paulini, the production will play a site-specific loft in midtown Manhattan (14 W 45th Street) Friday, December 6 through Saturday, December 14, 2019. Tickets are now on sale.

In addition to Ripley, the cast will also star Liz Flemming (The Evolution of Mann), Broadway veteran Robert Fowler (The Producers), Gabrielle McClinton (Pippin), Evan Ruggiero (Bastard Jones), and Christina Sajous (SpongeBob SquarePants), along with Marisa Kirby, Sy Chounchaisit, Jorge Donoso, Cara Feuer, and Matthew Baulista.

Reviews: Jagged Little Pill officially opened last night! Read all of the reviews here!

BWW Exclusive: SPONGEBOB'S Ethan Slater and Tina Landau Tease Why Saturday Will Be Nickelodeon's Best Day Ever!

"I got the call out of the blue that Nickelodeon wanted to do it. They were sad that they hadn't gotten to do it at the Palace Theatre," Tina told BroadwayWorld. "We all feel so strongly about the message of joy, optimism, and community that this show carries within it. The chance to share it with more people who have not been exposed to it was a real gift."

What we're geeking out over: Samantha Barks To Play Elsa In FROZEN West End

It has just been reported that Pretty Woman and Les Miserables star, Samantha Barks, is set to lead the West End transfer of Disney's Frozen.

Barks joins a line of notable ladies the iconic role of Elsa, the snow queen of Arendelle, originated by Idina Menzel in the film and later reimagined by Caissie Levy in the Broadway production.

The UK production team will meet again in late January to hold final auditions for the co-starring role of Elsa's sister, Anna.

What we're watching: Watch The Cast of LES MISERABLES Live in Concert Sing 'One Day More'

Coming to US cinemas nationwide on December 8 & 11 only, Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular sold-out staged concert version of the musical phenomenon LES MISÉRABLES is an absolute must-see! Don't miss your exclusive opportunity to experience this performance from the comfort of your local movie theater.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!





