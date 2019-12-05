VIDEO: Watch The Cast of LES MISERABLES Live in Concert Sing 'One Day More'

LES MISERABLES
Dec. 5, 2019  

Coming to US cinemas nationwide on December 8 & 11 only, Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular sold-out staged concert version of the musical phenomenon LES MISÉRABLES is an absolute must-see! Don't miss your exclusive opportunity to experience this performance from the comfort of your local movie theater.

Watch a preview of the cast singing "One Day More" below!

Leading an outstanding cast and orchestra of over 65 are Michael Ball (Javert), Alfie Boe (Jean Valjean), Carrie Hope Fletcher (Fantine) and Matt Lucas (Thénardier), who perform the songs I Dreamed A Dream, Bring Him Home, One Day More, On My Own and many more. This sensational one night only cinematic live event is not to be missed.

