VIDEO: Alanis Morissette and Jimmy Fallon Perform in Disguise in NYC Subway

During last night's episode of The Tonight Show, Alanis Morissette was one of the guests.

Morissette and Fallon put on disguises and gave a surprise performance of "The Little Drummer Boy" and Morissette's hit "You Oughta Know" in a New York City subway station.

Alanis Morissette's music is currently being featured in the new Broadway musical, Jagged Little Pill, which officially opens tonight, December 5!

The new musical is inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Morissette's seminal album of the same name. The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family - but looks can be deceiving. When the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community, and the world around them.

Drama Desk Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town), Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas), Derek Klena (Anastasia), and newcomer Celia Rose Gooding, and star as The Healy Family (Mary Jane, Steve, Nick, and Frankie, respectively), alongside Lauren Patten (Fun Home) as Jo, Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening) as Bella, Antonio Cipriano as Phoenix, and Logan Hart as Andrew, all of whom reprise their roles from the musical's world premiere engagement.





