Wake Up With BWW 1/26: COMPANY Tour, COCO Stage Adaptation in the Works, and More!

Today's Top Stories

COMPANY Sets Dates & Cities For North American Tour Launching October 2023

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's Company will launch a North American tour this October, visiting more than 25 cities in the 2023-2024 season. See dates, cities, and how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

VIDEO: Stage Adaptation of COCO in the Works From Disney on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Disney's COCO may be headed to the stage soon! During a recent performance as part of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series at EPCOT, it was announced that Disney on Broadway is developing a stage adaptation of the hit film.. (more...)

Shop Cozy Winter Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

by Team BWW

Shop official merchandise from Kimberly Akimbo, Hadestown, Kimberly Akimbo, Wicked, Beetlejuice and more to stay warm and cozy this winter!. (more...)

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press

by Bruce Glikas

See photos of Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena and more from the cast of Sunset Boulevard at the Kennedy Center meet the press ahead of its opening in February! . (more...)

Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Wishes Neil Diamond a Happy Birthday With Onstage Facetime

by BroadwayWorld TV

Watch footage of Will Swenson calling Neil Diamond via Facetime and the crowd singing "Happy Birthday" to him! . (more...)

ROCKY HORROR Superfan Sal Piro Dies at 71

by Michael Major

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Sal Piro, a Rocky Horror Picture Show superfan who was integral in creating the film's cult fanbase, has died at 71. Piro helped create the film's audience participation routines that are still used during screenings of the musical movie.. (more...)

& JULIET, TITANIQUE & More Nominated For Queerties Awards

by Michael Major

& Juliet, Titanique, A Strange Loop, Melissa Etheridge: A Journey Through Life, Take Me Out, Drag: The Musical, The Collaboration, Fat Ham, Merrily We Roll Along, Best of Enemies, Reneé Rapp, Stephanie Hsu, Jeremy Pope, Conrad Ricamora, The Color Purple, Jinkx Monsoon, The Little Mermaid, and more have been nominated for Queerties!. (more...)

Interview: Institute for American Musical Theatre's Michael Minarik Teaches Students to Seek Joy

by Blair Ingenthron

BroadwayWorld sat down with Michael Minarik, the Director and Acting Head at Institute for American Musical Theatre, to discuss what sets IAMT's program apart, studying in New York City, and the importance of seeking joy.. (more...)

Exclusive: Get a First Listen to 'MacGyver!' From MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL

by Chloe Rabinowitz

BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to the title track 'MacGyver!' from MacGyver: The Musical's world premiere album!. (more...)

