ROCKY HORROR Superfan Sal Piro Dies at 71

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Sal Piro, a Rocky Horror Picture Show superfan who was integral in creating the film's cult fanbase, has died at 71.

Piro helped create the film's audience participation routines that are still used during screenings of the movie musical. He was the founder and president of The Rocky Horror Picture Show Fan Club until his passing.

Deadline shares that Piro's experiences with the film are detailed in his memoir, Creatures of the Night, which is currently being adapted into a film.

During early midnight screenings, Piro would shout humorous responses to the film's dialogue. As the responses became more common and elaborate, Piro helped create a floor show that would feature fans acting out the film underneath the screen while the film is playing.

Piro also had a small role in the Rocky Horror sequel, Shock Treatment, and played himself in an episode of Fame in 1980.

With profound sorrow we pass on the news that Sal Piro, founder and long time president of The Rocky Horror Picture Show Fan Club, has passed away. Sal was the defacto face of Rocky Horror fandom for decades. He will be sorely missed.

Some Like It Hot and Hairspray writer Marc Shaiman posted a tribute to Piro on Instagram, describing attending early midnight screenings of the film at the Waverly Theater in New York City with Piro and their friend Dori Hartley, who was credited as being the first person to dress up in costume at a screening, arriving as Frank N Furter.

"We didn't know what we were giving birth to, we were just having a great time and being creative in the most freeing way. Writing the perfect lines to go in-between the film's dialogue, creating props, just having FUN, it was a total joyfest," Shaiman wrote in a touching Instagram tribute.