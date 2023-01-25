Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries
ROCKY HORROR Superfan Sal Piro Dies at 71

ROCKY HORROR Superfan Sal Piro Dies at 71

Piro was the founder and president of The Rocky Horror Picture Show Fan Club until his passing.

Jan. 25, 2023  

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Sal Piro, a Rocky Horror Picture Show superfan who was integral in creating the film's cult fanbase, has died at 71.

Piro helped create the film's audience participation routines that are still used during screenings of the movie musical. He was the founder and president of The Rocky Horror Picture Show Fan Club until his passing.

Deadline shares that Piro's experiences with the film are detailed in his memoir, Creatures of the Night, which is currently being adapted into a film.

During early midnight screenings, Piro would shout humorous responses to the film's dialogue. As the responses became more common and elaborate, Piro helped create a floor show that would feature fans acting out the film underneath the screen while the film is playing.

Piro also had a small role in the Rocky Horror sequel, Shock Treatment, and played himself in an episode of Fame in 1980.

Some Like It Hot and Hairspray writer Marc Shaiman posted a tribute to Piro on Instagram, describing attending early midnight screenings of the film at the Waverly Theater in New York City with Piro and their friend Dori Hartley, who was credited as being the first person to dress up in costume at a screening, arriving as Frank N Furter.

"We didn't know what we were giving birth to, we were just having a great time and being creative in the most freeing way. Writing the perfect lines to go in-between the film's dialogue, creating props, just having FUN, it was a total joyfest," Shaiman wrote in a touching Instagram tribute.

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Actor and Director Everett Quinton Dies at 71 Photo
Actor and Director Everett Quinton Dies at 71
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and director Everett Quinton has died at age 71. Quinton was the founder and artistic director of the Ridiculous Theatrical Company, and appeared in several productions there.
Playwright Robert Eugene Somerfeld Passes Away at 90 Photo
Playwright Robert Eugene Somerfeld Passes Away at 90
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of playwright Robert Eugene Somerfeld. He was 90 years old.
Broadway Choreographer Peggy Hickey Passes Away Photo
Broadway Choreographer Peggy Hickey Passes Away
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that director and choreographer Peggy Hickey has passed away following a long battle with cancer.
Primary Stages Artistic Director Andrew Leynse Has Passed Away Photo
Primary Stages Artistic Director Andrew Leynse Has Passed Away
PRIMARY STAGES has revealed that Artistic Director Andrew Leynse passed on January 20, 2023, following a sudden illness.

From This Author - Michael Major


CBS Renews BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA For Season FiveCBS Renews BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA For Season Five
January 25, 2023

CBS announced that it has renewed the popular Monday night comedy BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA for the 2023-2024 broadcast season. The CBS Original series joins top comedies YOUNG SHELDON, GHOSTS and THE NEIGHBORHOOD previously renewed for next season. Additional renewals will be announced in the coming months.
Karan Casey Shares New Song 'Sister I Am Here For You'Karan Casey Shares New Song 'Sister I Am Here For You'
January 25, 2023

Adding their unique vocals to the album are Niamh Dunne on a duet song Sister I am Here for You; Pauline Scanlon on a searing feminist overlook of Ireland in a song entitled I Live in a Country; and Ríoghnach Connolly on Daughter Dear, a tender hearted song between a mother and daughter.
Baaba Maal Releases New Track 'Agreement'Baaba Maal Releases New Track 'Agreement'
January 25, 2023

Production from Johan Hugo treads a magical line between ancient and modern, the hypnotic, looping track emerges from a riff played by Barou Sall, a Hoddu master and long time Baaba Maal collaborator. This traditional Senegalese instrument which prefigures the banjo accompanies Baaba’s pure, searching vocal, backed by Mamadou Sarr’s percussion.
Out of Mind Festival Unveils 2023 LineupOut of Mind Festival Unveils 2023 Lineup
January 25, 2023

Out of Mind Fest will host an array of local and national LGBTQ+ and BIPOC vendors along with exciting activations for all attendees. An exclusive Out of Mine t-shirt will also be available, designed by Bailey Zindel (Dolly Parton, Mitski, Brandi Carlile), with all proceeds going to the ACLU to fight against anti-trans legislation in the U.S.
New Hope Club Kick off 2023 With New Single 'Don't Go Wasting Time'New Hope Club Kick off 2023 With New Single 'Don't Go Wasting Time'
January 25, 2023

Once again, frontman Blake Richardson produced the track in addition to sharing guitar duties with bandmates George Smith and Reece Bibby. This time around, Reece handles lead vocals. On the track, George’s delicate piano echoes through a soft and steady beat, setting a cinematic tone. In the accompanying visual, the band perform.
share