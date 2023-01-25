Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press

Broadway Center Stage: Sunset Boulevard plays the Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theater for 10 performances only, February 1-8, 2023.

Jan. 25, 2023  

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is presenting Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard. Based on Billy Wilder's Academy Award®-winning film, Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpiece, with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, weaves a compelling tale of romance, obsession, and faded glory in 1950s Hollywood.

See photos of the cast meeting the press below!

Broadway powerhouse Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show, Into the Woods) stars as former silent-screen goddess Norma Desmond. Tony Award® nominee Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical) is Joe Gillis, Auli'i Cravalho (Moana, Rise, The Little Mermaid Live!) is Betty Schaefer, and internationally-renowned Grammy Award® winning baritone Nathan Gunn is Max von Mayerling.

They are joined by Michael Maliakel (Aladdin) as Artie Green, Kevin Pariseau (My Fair Lady, Ink) as Sheldrake, Tyley Ross (Finding Neverland, Miss Saigon) as Manfred, and Paul Schoeffler (Sunset Boulevard, Rock of Ages) as Cecil B. DeMille. The Ensemble will include David André, Lauren Blackman, Julio Catano-Yee, Colin Cunliffe, Haile Ferrier, Emily Harvey, Wonza Johnson, Aubrie Knapp, Ryland Marbutt, Lance Roberts, Maria Cristina Posada Slye, and Kristin Yancy.

Broadway Center Stage: Sunset Boulevard plays the Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theater for 10 performances only, February 1-8, 2023. Tickets are currently available via the Kennedy Center website, at the box office, or by calling 202-467-4600.

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
The Company of "Sunset Boulevard"

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Derek Klena and Auli'i Cravalho

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Derek Klena

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Derek Klena and Auli'i Cravalho

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Derek Klena and Auli'i Cravalho

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Nathan Gunn

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Nathan Gunn

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Director Sammi Cannold

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Derek Klena

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Derek Klena

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Derek Klena

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Stephanie J. Block

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Stephanie J. Block

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Stephanie J. Block

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Stephanie J. Block

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Stephanie J. Block

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Stephanie J. Block

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Stephanie J. Block

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Stephanie J. Block

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Michael Maliakel, Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena, Auli'i Cravalho, Nathan Gunn & The Company of "Sunset Boulevard"

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Michael Maliakel, Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena, Auli'i Cravalho, Nathan Gunn & The Company of "Sunset Boulevard"

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
The Company of "Sunset Boulevard" including Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena, Auli'i Cravalho, Nathan Gunn, Michael Maliakel, Kevin Pariseau, Tyley Ross, Paul Schoeffler, David André, Lauren Blackman, Julio Catano-Yee, Colin Cunliffe, Haile Ferrier, Emily Harvey, Wonza Johnson, Aubrie Knapp, Ryland Marbutt, Lance Roberts, Maria Cristina Posada Slye and Kristin Yancy

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Michael Maliakel, Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena, Auli'i Cravalho and Nathan Gunn

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Michael Maliakel, Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena, Auli'i Cravalho and Nathan Gunn

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena and Auli'i Cravalho

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Stephanie J. Block

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Derek Klena

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Nathan Gunn

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Auli'i Cravalho

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Michael Maliakel

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Director Sammi Cannold

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Paul Schoeffler

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Stephanie J. Block and Derek Klena

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Stephanie J. Block and Derek Klena

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Stephanie J. Block

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Director Sammi Cannold and Choreographer Emily Maltby

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Kennedy Center Vice President & Executive Producer of Theater/ Artistic Director of Broadway Center Stage Jeffrey Finn and Director Sammi Cannold

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Choreographer Emily Maltby, Director Sammi Cannold and Musical Director Ben Cohn

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Derek Klena and Director Sammi Cannold

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Michael Maliakel and Auli'i Cravalho

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Auli'i Cravalho and Derek Klena

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Michael Maliakel and Derek Klena

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Stephanie J. Block and Derek Klena

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Stephanie J. Block and Derek Klena

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Director Sammi Cannold, Stephanie J. Block and Derek Klena

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Nathan Gunn and Derek Klena

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Nathan Gunn, Derek Klena and Paul Schoeffler

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Stephanie J. Block and Kennedy Center Vice President & Executive Producer of Theater/ Artistic Director of Broadway Center Stage Jeffrey Finn

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Stephanie J. Block

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Derek Klena and Kennedy Center Vice President & Executive Producer of Theater/ Artistic Director of Broadway Center Stage Jeffrey Finn

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Director Sammi Cannold and Nathan Gunn

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Stephanie J. Block and Nathan Gunn

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Stephanie J. Block

Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Signage for Broadway Center Stage's "Sunset Boulevard"


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Exclusive: Listen to MacGyver! From MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL Photo
Exclusive: Listen to 'MacGyver!' From MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL
BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to the title track 'MacGyver!' from MacGyver: The Musical's world premiere album!
Stage Adaptation of COCO in the Works From Disney on Broadway Photo
Stage Adaptation of COCO in the Works From Disney on Broadway
Disney's COCO may be headed to the stage soon! During a recent performance as part of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series at EPCOT, it was announced that Disney on Broadway is developing a stage adaptation of the hit film.
Photos: First Look At Alexandeer Gemignani and The Cast of BIG FISH At Marriott Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At Alexandeer Gemignani and The Cast of BIG FISH At Marriott Theatre
The Marriott Theatre’s 2023 season launches with the family-friendly musical adventure, BIG FISH! See photos of Broadway star Andrew Gemignani and more in new character portraits!
Michael R. Jackson To Talk WHITE GIRL IN DANGER At Guggenheim Works & Process Photo
Michael R. Jackson To Talk WHITE GIRL IN DANGER At Guggenheim Works & Process
Ahead of its world premiere, go behind the scenes of this epic and viciously funny new musical by Michael R. Jackson, the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of A Strange Loop.

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the PressPhotos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
January 25, 2023

See photos of Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena and more from the cast of Sunset Boulevard at the Kennedy Center meet the press ahead of its opening in February!
Photos: Go Inside the FUNNY GIRL Cast Album Signing with Lea Michele, Ramin Karimloo, Tovah Feldshuh, & Jared GrimesPhotos: Go Inside the FUNNY GIRL Cast Album Signing with Lea Michele, Ramin Karimloo, Tovah Feldshuh, & Jared Grimes
January 20, 2023

Earlier today, Funny Girl hosted a cast album signing at the August Wilson Theater with cast members Lea Michele, Ramin Karimloo, Tovah Feldshuh, and Jared Grimes, and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the festivities. Check out photos from the event here!
Photos: Celia Keenan Bolger, Sara Bareilles, and More Attend Opening Night of THE APPOINTMENTPhotos: Celia Keenan Bolger, Sara Bareilles, and More Attend Opening Night of THE APPOINTMENT
January 20, 2023

Lightning Rod Special presents a return engagement of their critically acclaimed musical The Appointment. The production had its opening night recently, and stars attended include Celia Keenan Bolger, Sara Bareilles, and more. Check out photos here!
Photos: Oprah Winfrey, Billy Porter, Anne Hathaway, and More Visit THE PIANO LESSONPhotos: Oprah Winfrey, Billy Porter, Anne Hathaway, and More Visit THE PIANO LESSON
January 20, 2023

The Piano Lesson on Broadway has seen several notable guests, including Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Billy Porter, Anne Hathaway, and more! BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture photos of the guests backstage with members of the cast. Check out the photos here!
Photos: Nancy Pelosi Visits the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADTPhotos: Nancy Pelosi Visits the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT
January 19, 2023

The company of Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt got a very special visit earlier this week. Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi stopped by the Longacre Theatre and met with the cast after the show. Check out photos from the special day.
share