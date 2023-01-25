Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Meet the Press
Broadway Center Stage: Sunset Boulevard plays the Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theater for 10 performances only, February 1-8, 2023.
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is presenting Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard. Based on Billy Wilder's Academy Award®-winning film, Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpiece, with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, weaves a compelling tale of romance, obsession, and faded glory in 1950s Hollywood.
See photos of the cast meeting the press below!
Broadway powerhouse Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show, Into the Woods) stars as former silent-screen goddess Norma Desmond. Tony Award® nominee Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical) is Joe Gillis, Auli'i Cravalho (Moana, Rise, The Little Mermaid Live!) is Betty Schaefer, and internationally-renowned Grammy Award® winning baritone Nathan Gunn is Max von Mayerling.
They are joined by Michael Maliakel (Aladdin) as Artie Green, Kevin Pariseau (My Fair Lady, Ink) as Sheldrake, Tyley Ross (Finding Neverland, Miss Saigon) as Manfred, and Paul Schoeffler (Sunset Boulevard, Rock of Ages) as Cecil B. DeMille. The Ensemble will include David André, Lauren Blackman, Julio Catano-Yee, Colin Cunliffe, Haile Ferrier, Emily Harvey, Wonza Johnson, Aubrie Knapp, Ryland Marbutt, Lance Roberts, Maria Cristina Posada Slye, and Kristin Yancy.
The Company of "Sunset Boulevard"
Derek Klena and Auli'i Cravalho
Director Sammi Cannold
Michael Maliakel, Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena, Auli'i Cravalho, Nathan Gunn & The Company of "Sunset Boulevard"
The Company of "Sunset Boulevard" including Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena, Auli'i Cravalho, Nathan Gunn, Michael Maliakel, Kevin Pariseau, Tyley Ross, Paul Schoeffler, David André, Lauren Blackman, Julio Catano-Yee, Colin Cunliffe, Haile Ferrier, Emily Harvey, Wonza Johnson, Aubrie Knapp, Ryland Marbutt, Lance Roberts, Maria Cristina Posada Slye and Kristin Yancy
Michael Maliakel, Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena, Auli'i Cravalho and Nathan Gunn
Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena and Auli'i Cravalho
Stephanie J. Block and Derek Klena
Director Sammi Cannold and Choreographer Emily Maltby
Kennedy Center Vice President & Executive Producer of Theater/ Artistic Director of Broadway Center Stage Jeffrey Finn and Director Sammi Cannold
Choreographer Emily Maltby, Director Sammi Cannold and Musical Director Ben Cohn
Derek Klena and Director Sammi Cannold
Michael Maliakel and Auli'i Cravalho
Auli'i Cravalho and Derek Klena
Michael Maliakel and Derek Klena
Stephanie J. Block and Derek Klena
Director Sammi Cannold, Stephanie J. Block and Derek Klena
Nathan Gunn, Derek Klena and Paul Schoeffler
Stephanie J. Block and Kennedy Center Vice President & Executive Producer of Theater/ Artistic Director of Broadway Center Stage Jeffrey Finn
Derek Klena and Kennedy Center Vice President & Executive Producer of Theater/ Artistic Director of Broadway Center Stage Jeffrey Finn
Director Sammi Cannold and Nathan Gunn
Stephanie J. Block and Nathan Gunn
Signage for Broadway Center Stage's "Sunset Boulevard"
