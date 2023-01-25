Exclusive: Get a First Listen to 'MacGyver!' From MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL

Award-winning MacGyver: The Musical will release its much-anticipated world premiere album for digital and CD purchases on Friday, January 27th.

BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to the title track 'MacGyver!' below!

The album release follows the widely acclaimed 2022 world premiere run of the musical in Houston, Texas which received Houston Press' 'Best New Musical' award.

Joining the explosive cast of MacGyver: The Musical is Broadway star Taylor Louderman of Bring It On: The Musical, Kinky Boots, and Mean Girls for which she received a 2018 Tony Nomination for Best Actress in a Musical, and who gives a groundbreaking performance of the song 'MacGyver My Heart'

Also on the bill is Tony, Emmy, & Grammy Award Nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, known for Broadway roles in The Color Purple, Motown: The Musical, and Hamilton, who lights up the album with his solo on 'Drink Drink Drink!'

And Tristin Mays, star of the recent MacGyver TV series reboot, joins the MacGyver: The Musical album with a fiery solo 'Too Much Future' a protest song which centers around the show's protagonist - a punk rock singer in an underground band who, inspired by Mac, helps stop the invasion of West Berlin, brings down the Berlin Wall, and prevents World War III. Also, in keeping with the spirit of the show, in which the lead role of MacGyver is cast out of the audience in every performance, the producers ran a national contest on Broadway World to find who would sing the MacGyver role on the album which was won by a stellar performance from newcomer R.J. Christian.

The album comes from the creative genius of its Executive Producer Lee Zlotoff, creator of the original MacGyver TV series and co-writer of the MacGyver: The Musical book with Kate Chavez, Robin Holloway, and Lindsey Hope Pearlman, with music and lyrics by Peter Lurye. Zlotoff said, "I wanted to create a truly interactive and immersive live experience that a whole family or community could share together rather than something that one could just look at on another screen by themselves."

The music producer of the album is Michael J. Moritz, a Tony and Emmy Award winner, and Grammy Award nominee, who says "This record has so many songs that are ear-worms, many of them stick with me. Some of the innately German stuff is very fun [i.e. 'Welcome to East Berlin'], but I also like some of the straight-on rock stuff- 'We Are The Tools' and the 'MacGyver Theme Song'... I think it's fantastic. I think fans of musical theater and fans of MacGyver will certainly like the album. It's a really great record."

Through 16 incredible original songs presented by world-renowned performers and creatives, MacGyver: The Musical album will transport you to a world where anything is possible if you just put your mind to it, and maybe add some duct tape.

(For more updates on the album's release, subscribe at MacGyver.com)

Listen to 'MacGyver!' below!