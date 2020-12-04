Wake Up With BWW 12/4: First Look at Matthew Morrison in THE GRINCH MUSICAL, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Get a sneak peek at Matthew Morrison in "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!" which is set to air on NBC on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Troubadour Theatre in London.

Warner Bros. announced today that their entire 2021 film slate will be available on HBO Max on the same day the films are released in theaters. This includes the In The Heights film, which is coming in June 2021!

Congratulations to Broadway alum Jordan Fisher, who recently announced that he got married to his girlfriend Ellie Woods! Check out photos from the big day below!

Today's Call Sheet:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Michael James Scott sits down with BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge for Backstage LIVE Today at 12pm! Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Bizet's Carmen, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Isaac Mizrahi presents a special concert series full of stories and songs, delivered right to your living room, tonight at 8pm. Learn more here!

- John Lloyd Young's holiday concert at The Space premieres tonight at 9pm. Learn more here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Ana Gasteyer Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Yesterday, December 3, he chatted with stage and screen superstar Ana Gasteyer. Ana will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, December 6 (8pm) and Monday, December 7 (3pm).

What we're watching: First Look at Matthew Morrison in DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL!

Dr. Seuss' beloved classic children's book "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" has become a Christmas staple for generations and NBC is bringing the story to life this holiday season with a fun-filled two-hour production of "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!" set to air Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Troubadour Theatre in London.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!

