IN THE HEIGHTS Film Will Hit HBO Max & Theaters at the Same Time

Warner Bros. announced today that their entire 2021 film slate will be available on HBO Max on the same day the films are released in theaters. After a one-month stay, the films, including "In The Heights," will leave the platform, but continue playing theatrically.

Other brand new Warner Bros. films that will be available to stream in 2021 include Denzel Washington's The Little Things, Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, Those Who Wish Me Dead, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad, Reminiscence, Malignant, Dune, The Many Saints of Newark, King Richard, Cry Macho and Matrix 4, according to Deadline.

Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, made the announcement this morning. The groundbreaking decision was described as a "strategic response to the impact of the ongoing global pandemic."

"In The Heights" was originally scheduled to be released on June 26, 2020. That date was moved to June 18, 2021; it will be available to stream on HBO Max, and available in theaters, on that date.

The In the Heights film was written by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) directed the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders produced.

The film stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Marc Anthony as Sonny's Father, Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Piraguero.

The Tony Award-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS features music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The show opened on Broadway production in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Watch the trailer here:

Related Articles