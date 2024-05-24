AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE's Michael Imperioli Opens Second Manhattan Bar

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As BroadwayWorld reported at the end of last year, Michael Imperioli, who is currently starring in An Enemy of the People on Broadway, opened a bar in Manhattan's Upper West Side. Now he's done it again!

The new bar, called Dahlia, is owned by Imperioli and his wife Victoria Imperioli, who also designed the space, as well as restaurateur Jeremy Wladis, who has also had his hands in the creation of other favorite neighborhood spots.

Dahlia is located at 269 Columbus Avenue between 72nd and 73rd Streets.

Imperioli gave fans a look inside the new space on his Instagram recently. Check out the photos below!

About Michael Imperioli

For six seasons, Michael Imperioli was an explosive fixture on HBO's critically acclaimed Mafia chronicle "The Sopranos" earning him 5 Emmy and 2 Golden Globe nominations before winning an Emmy win for Outstanding Supporting Actor. In addition to playing Christopher, Michael also wrote 5 episodes of the series. Prior to making his mark on pop culture history with his finely drawn portrait of an Italian-American thug with suppressed artistic instincts, Imperioli was an active figure in the New York independent film scene of the 1990s. He was often seen in street-smart character roles for directors like Martin Scorsese, Walter Hill, Hal Hartley, Abel Ferrara, The Hughes brothers and Spike Lee, with whom he also co-scripted and co-produced the feature, Summer of Sam. Michael also wrote and directed the independent feature The Hungry Ghosts.

More recently, Michael was seen in HBO's 2nd season of Mike White’s acclaimed hit series “The White Lotus” as Dominic Di Grasso , a role for which he received a 2023 Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Currently Michael can be seen repeating his role of Minister Payne in season 2 of Hulu's hit series “This Fool.” Michael recently completed shooting Paul Schrader's film Oh Canada alongside Richard Gere and Uma Thurman. Among his numerous film and television credits, he was featured in Regina King’s Oscar nominated film One Night in Miami after starring on the NBC series “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector” and the ABC series “Detroit 1-8-7.”

Prior to that, Michael played Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Showtime miniseries, “Escape at Dannemora” opposite Patricia Arquette. Currently, Imperioli is the guitarist and vocalist for the band Zopa, and the co-host, alongside Steve Schirripa, on the very popular podcast and tour, Talking Sopranos. He is a NY Times Best Selling Author of Woke Up This Morning, The Definitive Oral History of the Sopranos (with Steve Schirripa), and wrote the novel The Perfume Burned His Eyes, which he is currently adapting as a screenplay. He also served as artistic director of Studio Dante, an off-Broadway theatre company.