PHOTOS: Jordan Fisher Marries Girlfriend Ellie Woods

Congratulations to Broadway alum Jordan Fisher, who recently announced that he got married to his girlfriend Ellie Woods!

The pair tied the knot as Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on November 21.

Fisher posted about the wedding, which took place at Magic Kingdom, after hours, and was coordinated safely by Disney Weddings.

"We were elated we got to celebrate with a small group of family in a private, after-hours event at the Magic Kingdom," he wrote. "In keeping true to the theme of 2020, our special moment was outdoors and physically distanced, and lots of masks of course!"

Check out photos of the happy couple below!

Jordan Fisher is a stage and screen actor, as well as a musician. He has appeared on Broadway in Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen, as well as Rent: Live and Grease: Live on Fox.

Jordan is also known in the Broadway realm for collaborating with Lin-Manuel Miranda, performing a duet with him on "You're Welcome" from Disney's Moana.

In 2017, Jordan took home the Mirror Ball alongside partner Lindsay Arnold on ABC's 25th season of "Dancing With the Stars." Jordan has starred in such TV shows as "The Secret Life of the American Teenager", "Liv and Maddie" and MTV's "Teen Wolf." He also starred in (and contributed music to) the television movie "Teen Beach Movie" (2013) and its 2015 sequel. Earlier this year, he appeared in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and Work It on Netflix.



In 2015 Jordan released his first single, "All About Us," which was produced by Oak Felder (Alessia Cara, Arianna Grande, Rihanna) and which melded influences of pop, soul and R&B. The song was the #2 most added at pop radio. In August 2016, Jordan released his self-titled EP, which debuted at #18 on the Billboard Heatseeker album chart.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You