PHOTOS: Jordan Fisher Marries Girlfriend Ellie Woods
The pair tied the knot as Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on November 21.
Congratulations to Broadway alum Jordan Fisher, who recently announced that he got married to his girlfriend Ellie Woods!
The pair tied the knot as Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on November 21.
Fisher posted about the wedding, which took place at Magic Kingdom, after hours, and was coordinated safely by Disney Weddings.
"We were elated we got to celebrate with a small group of family in a private, after-hours event at the Magic Kingdom," he wrote. "In keeping true to the theme of 2020, our special moment was outdoors and physically distanced, and lots of masks of course!"
Check out photos of the happy couple below!
A post shared by Jordan Fisher (@jordanfisher)
Jordan Fisher is a stage and screen actor, as well as a musician. He has appeared on Broadway in Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen, as well as Rent: Live and Grease: Live on Fox.
Jordan is also known in the Broadway realm for collaborating with Lin-Manuel Miranda, performing a duet with him on "You're Welcome" from Disney's Moana.
In 2017, Jordan took home the Mirror Ball alongside partner Lindsay Arnold on ABC's 25th season of "Dancing With the Stars." Jordan has starred in such TV shows as "The Secret Life of the American Teenager", "Liv and Maddie" and MTV's "Teen Wolf." He also starred in (and contributed music to) the television movie "Teen Beach Movie" (2013) and its 2015 sequel. Earlier this year, he appeared in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and Work It on Netflix.
In 2015 Jordan released his first single, "All About Us," which was produced by Oak Felder (Alessia Cara, Arianna Grande, Rihanna) and which melded influences of pop, soul and R&B. The song was the #2 most added at pop radio. In August 2016, Jordan released his self-titled EP, which debuted at #18 on the Billboard Heatseeker album chart.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Showcasing Stage Mag: RATATOUILLE THE MUSICAL
Using our new program Stage Mag, we created a virtual program for TikTok's Ratatouille the Musical!...
Will HAMILTON Be the First Broadway Show to Re-Open in 2021?
History might have its eyes on Hamilton in 2021, as the musical could be the first show to re-open on Broadway. Broadway shows remain shutdown through...
PHOTO: First Look at Samantha Barks as Elsa in West End FROZEN
Samantha Barks will take the stage as Queen Elsa in the West End production of Frozen beginning next year....
Theatre Professionals Launch Online Catalog Featuring Unique Art, Including Scarves, Masks, Wine Classes and More
The website features the unique art of over 100 theatre professionals. The 'Artists SurTHRIVING Catalog' is the perfect place to do your holiday shopp...
VIDEO: Disney On Broadway Sings 'Let It Go' On The Disney Holiday Singalong!
Tonight's ABC Disney Holiday Singalong included a very special performance from the Disney on Broadway family!...
Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell Join LA Philharmonic for MUSICALS AND THE MOVIES on PBS
On Friday, January 15 at 9:00 p.m. tune into Musicals and the Movies featuring some of Broadway's brightest stars. ...