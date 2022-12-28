Wake Up With BWW 12/28: Alex Brightman Out of BEETLEJUICE, Tony Awards Update, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include an update on Tony rulings for the 2023 awards! Plus, Alex Brightman will be out of Beetlejuice after suffering a concussion.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Grosses

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/25/22

by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/25/2022.. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

Alex Brightman Out of BEETLEJUICE Due to a Concussion

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Alex Brightman has announced via Instagram, that he is out of Beetlejuice after suffering a concussion on at the show's Christmas Eve performance. . (more...)

The Tony Admin Committee is Poised to Change the Tony Race

by Cara Joy David

By the end of December, there has traditionally been one meeting of the Tony Awards Administration Committee to determine Tony eligibility. This season there has yet to be a meeting, leaving open a big question: which plays will be revivals and which will be new.. (more...)

Mandy Patinkin Sets January and February 2023 Tour Dates

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The legendary Mandy Patinkin is touring in 2023! See where Patinkin will be performing, how to purchase tickets and more!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch the Cast of ENCANTO Perform 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' at the Hollywood Bowl In New Disney+ Special

by Michael Major

Disney+ has released the video of the cast of Encanto singing 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' live at the Hollywood Bowl. The clip is from the new Disney+ concert special, which is now available to stream. The video features Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Carolina Gaitán, Diane Guerrero, and more.. (more...)

Video: The Best Broadway Performances from the Kennedy Center Honors

by Nicole Rosky

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors are coming up and we are celebrating the special occasion with some of our favorite videos of past Broadway performances. Check out the full list!. (more...)

Photo: First Look at GREASE Prequel Series THE RISE OF THE PINK LADIES

by Michael Major

Paramount+ has released a first look photo of the upcoming Grease prequel series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The series will star Jackie Hoffman, Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, Shanel Bailey, Madison Thompson, Johnathan Nieves, Jason Schmidt, and Maxwell Whittington-Cooper.. (more...)

VIDEO: Victoria Clark & KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Perform 'Anagram' on the TODAY SHOW

by Michael Major

This morning, Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, and the cast of Kimberly Akimbo performed 'Anagram' on The TODAY Show. A new musical with book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, based on the critically-acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire. Watch the video now!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' on Broadway

by Blair Ingenthron

Watch a new teaser video from BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' on Broadway!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!