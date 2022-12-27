VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' on Broadway

Bob Fosse's Dancin' has released a new teaser for the upcoming Broadway revival. The revival will begin previews at The Music Box Theatre on Thursday, March 2, 2023, with opening night set for Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Watch the teaser below!

The new production of the musical played on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage at The Old Globe Theatre in San Diego earlier this year, through May 29, 2022. Read reviews here and check out photos and video footage.

The production will be directed by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento, one of the stars of the original Broadway production, and produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse.

DANCIN' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of dancers and dancing. Utterly reimagined for the 21st century, this DANCIN' brims with a level of warmth, emotion, and color seldom seen in modern interpretations of Fosse's influential style and features some of his most inventive and rarely performed choreography. With New York's hottest cast performing 120 minutes of wall-to-wall dance, DANCIN' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike. You think you've seen dancing, but you've never seen DANCIN' like this.

The cast, consisting of some of the best of Broadway's elite dancers includes: Yeman Brown (Hometown: Tallahassee, FL), Peter John Chursin (Hometown: San Francisco, CA), Dylis Croman (Hometown: Dallas, TX), Jovan Dansberry (Hometown: St. Louis, MO), Karli Dinardo (Hometown: Melbourne, Australia), Tony d'Alelio (Hometown: Roanoke, VA), Aydin Eyikan (Hometown: Fairfield, CT), Manuel Herrera (Hometown: Charlotte, NC), Gabriel Hyman (Hometown: Chesapeake, VA), Kolton Krouse (Hometown: Gilbert, Arizona), Mattie Love (Hometown: Layton, UT), Krystal Mackie (Hometown: Brooklyn, NY), Yani Marin (Hometown: Miami, FL), Nando Morland (Hometown: Colombia / Denver, CO), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Hometown: Centreville, VA), Ida Saki (Hometown: Dallas, TX), Ron Todorowski (Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA), and Neka Zang (Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ). Additional casting will be announced later.

In addition to Bob Fosse and Wayne Cilento, the creative team for the Broadway-bound production of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' includes scenic design by Robert Brill; costume design by Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung; lighting design by David Grill; sound design by Peter Hylenski; video design by Finn Ross; orchestrations, music supervision, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Jim Abbott; Music Direction by Justin Hornback; new music and dance arrangements by David Dabbon; casting by Tara Rubin Casting; production stage manager Beverly Jenkins; reproduction of Mr. Fosse's choreography by Christine Colby Jacques; associate direction/musical staging and additional choreographic reconstruction by Corinne McFadden Herrera; text consultation and additional material by Kirsten Childs; and assistant musical staging and additional choreographic reconstruction by Lauren Cannon.