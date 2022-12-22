Wake Up With BWW 12/22: TITANQUE Extends Off-Broadway, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include red carpet photos from opening night of The Collaboration - prior to the performance being cancelled. Plus, Titanique extends off-Broadway, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

16 Broadway Shows Will Close in the Next Two Months

by Team BWW

The coming two months will be a dark time for Broadway... literally. A whopping 16 shows will close for good. Check out the full list!. (more...)

Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE COLLABORATION Ahead of Cancelled Performance

by Bruce Glikas

Last night, shortly before the show was about to begin, the official opening night of The Collaboration was cancelled due to a case of Covid-19 in the cast detected during pre-show testing. However, the red carpet was still held prior to the announcement. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos here!. (more...)

Patti LuPone Joins AGATHA: COVEN OF CHAOS on Disney+

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone is joining the cast of the WandaVision spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+. See who else is starring in the show!. (more...)

TITANIQUE Extends Off-Broadway; Mark Evans and Drag Race Star Rosé Join the Cast

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The world premiere run of Titanique will extend its limited engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre through May 14, 2023. See who is in the cast, how to get tickets, and more!. (more...)

Review Roundup: BEETLEJUICE Haunts Houses Across the U.S. on its National Tour

by Review Roundups

The North American Tour of Beetlejuice the Musical kicked off this month in Paducah, KY, before its official launch at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, CA. Read the reviews for the tour of Beetlejuice here!. (more...)

Photo: Robert De Niro Visits SIX on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

See a photo of the legendary Robert De Niro at Six on Broadway!. (more...)

Patrick Page to Star in KING LEAR at Shakespeare Theatre Company

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Shakespeare Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the upcoming production of King Lear. STC favorite Patrick Page will star as the titular king. See who else is in the cast, how to purchase tickets, and more!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!