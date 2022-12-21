Patrick Page to Star in KING LEAR at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Shakespeare Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the upcoming production of King Lear.

Hot on the heels of his successful Much Ado About Nothing this fall, STC Artistic Director Simon Godwin will helm this timeless tragedy with STC favorite Patrick Page (Hadestown, All the Devils Are Here) as the titular king.

"I have lived with King Lear in my head for the past 40 years," says Page. "To do the play in the nation's capital under the direction of Simon Godwin is a true blessing. The play seems as if it were written yesterday." Godwin is equally enthusiastic about the upcoming collaboration: "Patrick has delivered powerhouse performances time and time again for STC audiences. I can't wait for the world to see his Lear."

Joining Page is a cast of familiar faces: Shirine Babb (The Merchant of Venice), Terrance Fleming (Much Ado About Nothing), Jake Loewenthal (Our Town), Raven Lorraine (Much Ado About Nothing), Michael Milligan (Don Juan, The Alchemist), Ryan Neely (Much Ado About Nothing), Jackson Knight Pierce (Othello), Todd Scofield (Our Town), and Craig Wallace (Our Town) all return to the stage.

Cast members making their STC debuts include Robyn Cohen (Ford's Theatre's A Christmas Carol), Yao Dogbe (Round House Theatre's Nollywood Dreams), Rosa Gilmore (The Public Theater's The Taming of the Shrew), Matthew J. Harris (Huntington Theatre Company's Topdog/Underdog), Stephanie Jean Lane (Punchdrunk's Sleep No More), Julian Elijah Martinez (Theater J's The Hampton Years), Gil Mitchell (American Shakespeare Center's Comedy of Errors), Hunter Ringsmith (Folger Theater's A Midsummer Night's Dream), Rachel Sanderson (Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center's Front Range Fables), Lily Santiago (The Public Theater's Measure for Measure), James Whalen (Signature Theatre's Daphne's Dive), and Bekah Zornosa (Arena Stage's Sanctuary City).

Helmed by Godwin, the creative team includes Choreographer Jonathan Goddard (Timon of Athens), Scenic Designer Daniel Soule (The Amen Corner), Costume Designer Emily Rebholz (The Merchant of Venice), Lighting Designer Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (Broadway's Kimberly Akimbo), Sound Designer Christopher Shutt (Timon of Athens), Projection Designer Aaron Rhyne (Much Ado About Nothing), Composer Michael Bruce (Much Ado About Nothing), Fight Choreographer Robb Hunter (Richard III), Voice and Text Coach Lisa Beley (STC's Head of Voice and Text), Dramaturg Drew Lichtenberg (STC's Resident Dramaturg), Casting Director Danica Rodriguez (STC's Resident Casting Director), Assistant Director Kate Pitt (Folger Theatre's The Way of the World), Production Stage Manager Joseph Smelser (STC's Resident Stage Manager), Assistant Stage Manager Samantha Wilhelm (Red Velvet).

"King Lear is a colossal play," continues Godwin. "There is much within it that speaks to the now so fully. Patrick and I have been working through the text together in preparation for rehearsals starting in January and I couldn't imagine a better group of people to bring this production to life."

King Lear will run February 23 - March 26, 2023.

About the Artists

*SHIRINE BABB

Kent

STC: The Merchant of Venice, Timon of Athens. NEW YORK: Broadway: The Piano Lesson, Macbeth (with Ethan Hawke), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Original Broadway Cast). Off-Broadway: Merchant of Venice, Timon of Athens, Napoli, Brooklyn, The Crucible, Mary Stuart. REGIONAL (selected): Kennedy Center, Hartford Stage, Round House Theatre (Helen Hayes Award), Folger Theatre, Huntington Theatre, Long Wharf Theatre, The Old Globe. INTERNATIONAL: Arcola Theatre, London: Widows. TELEVISION: Iron Fist, I Love You...But I Lied, Blue Bloods, Madam Secretary. PERSONAL: East 15 Acting: MA, The Old Globe: MFA.

*ROBYN COHEN

Understudy

NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: The French Waitress. TOURS: Cabaret. REGIONAL: The Ford's Theatre: A Christmas Carol | The Actors Theatre of Louisville: Tom Jones | Great Lakes Theater: King Lear | Idaho Shakespeare Festival: Dial M for Murder | The Geffen Playhouse: Middle of the World | Delaware Resident Ensemble Players: Murder on the Orient Express | Papermill Playhouse: Carousel | Goodspeed Musicals: Brigadoon. INTERNATIONAL: Edinburgh Fringe: Drowning (Director). OPERA: The Dorothy Chandler Pavilion: Rigoletto. FILM: Wes Anderson's The Life Aquatic (opposite Bill Murray), The Celestine Prophecy, Beau Jest, Road Hard, Zzyzx. TV: Gravity, Law and Order True Crime, Cristela, NCIS, The Defenders, Invasion, The Closer, Angel, NCIS: Los Angeles, Starved, LAX. OTHER: VO Artist (Netflix/Disney); 55+ National Commercials; Award-winning Theatre Director. PERSONAL: Ms. Cohen founded the COHEN ACTING STUDIO in Burbank, CA., and is a contributing writer to John Jory's handbook: Tips on Auditioning: Ideas for Actors. | Training: The Juilliard School: BFA, STC Academy: MFA ('23) | Instagram: @RobynCohenActingStudio.

*YAO DOGBE

Cornwall

NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: Nollywood Dreams. TOURS: Montana Shakespeare in the Parks: Othello, Love's Labour's Lost | Hampstead Stage Company: Prince Caspian: The Chronicles of Narnia, A Christmas Carol. REGIONAL: Chicago Shakespeare Theater: Macbeth, Measure for Measure | Houston Shakespeare Festival: Richard III, Twelfth Night | American Players Theatre: Fences, Macbeth, Twelfth Night | Utah Shakespeare Festival: Cymbeline | Round House Theatre: Nollywood Dreams, Ohio State Murders | Capital Repertory Theatre: Fly | Northlight Theatre: Intimate Apparel | Remy Bumppo Theatre Company: Routes. TV: Everett D. Mitchell Documentary. OTHER: Round House Theatre: Homebound (Web series). PERSONAL: he/him | Yao is a first-generation Ghanaian American actor, and activist for African cultural & dialectical authenticity on the stage, and in film for the African diaspora. | Training: University of Houston: MFA in Acting, Norfolk State University (HBCU): BFA in Fine Arts/Graphic Design | Instagram: @yaonation.

TERRANCE FLEMING

Burgundy

STC: Much Ado About Nothing. REGIONAL: Keegan Theatre: Shakespeare in Love | Chesapeake Shakespeare Company: Alice in Wonderland, Dracula, Macbeth, Henry V. FILM: Very Rare, The Infection, Rehearsal. PERSONAL: he/him | Teaching: Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Teaching Artist, Young Artists of America | Training: University of Southern Mississippi | Instagram: @teeerrance.

*ROSA GILMORE

Goneril

NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: The Public Theater: The Taming of the Shrew (dir. Phyllida Lloyd) | 59E59: This Is How It Ends | The Flea Theater: Restoration Comedy. REGIONAL: Two River Theater: The Importance of Being Earnest | Williamstown Theatre Festival: This Is How It Ends, Restoration Comedy, Robin Hood, Three Sisters, The Coming World. FILM: Another Sinking Sun, Unt Pamela Adlon/ Pregnancy Feature, Men of Divorce, Clock, Love...Reconsidered, Push, The Jesus Roll, Souvenirs, I Await The Devil's Coming, Bizzy and the AIMes, Write When You Get Work. TV: The Expanse, The Other Two, Younger, The Handmaid's Tale, Elementary. OTHER: Podcast: "Agent Arkos" in Agent Stoker (Bleav). PERSONAL: Training: New York University, MFA in Acting.

*MATTHEW J. HARRIS

Edgar

NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: Downstate, A Midsummer Night's Dream, She Calls Me Firefly. REGIONAL (selected): In The Heights, Milk Like Sugar, Topdog/Underdog, Romeo and Juliet, Tartuffe. TV: Person of Interest, Blindspot, Blue Bloods, Search Party, The Endgame, Fleishman is in Trouble. PERSONAL: Special thanks to my rep and my family. | Training: Rutgers University Mason Gross: BFA | matthewjharris.net.

*STEPHANIE JEAN LANE

Regan

NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: Punchdrunk's Sleep No More | The Public Theater, Lincoln Center. REGIONAL: Elm Shakespeare: A Midsummer Night's Dream | The Guthrie Theater: Concrete Orange | Berkshire Theater Group: Around the World in Eighty Days. FILM: Enloquecer, Undecided, Dish, Fort Trumbull (short). TV: Elementary. OTHER: Sweat Spot 101 with Diana Ramirez (writer/director) | Lighthouse Triptych (playwright/choreographer/performer) | My Unfinished Girl (collaboration with Sarah Todes and Kyra Sims). PERSONAL: she/her | Performer/writer/director with Society Theatre. Long-time member of Jenny Rocha & Her Painted Ladies. | Teaching: New York Film Academy | Training: Barnard College: BA, New York University: MFA in Acting | stephaniejeanlane.com.

*JAKE LOEWENTHAL

Albany

STC: Our Town. REGIONAL: Signature Theatre: Into the Woods, She Loves Me, RENT | Hartford Stage: Macbeth, La Dispute | Trinity Repertory: A Christmas Carol | Quintessence Theatre Group: King Lear, The Dreams and Madness Rep | Playhouse on Park: Cabaret | Theater at Monmouth: Henry V, Richard III, Dial M For Murder | Short North Stage: Bad Jews, The Rocky Horror Show, Noises Off (director) | Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre: Young Frankenstein. PERSONAL: he/him | Training: Fordham University: BA, Brown University: MFA | Instagram: @jake_loew | jakeloewenthal.com.

*RAVEN LORRAINE

Ursula

STC: Much Ado About Nothing. NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: Little Island Theatre: The Tale of Chef Kale. TOURS: The National Theatre for Children, Hampstead Stage Company, Virginia Rep on Tour. REGIONAL: Kennedy Center Theatre for Young Audiences: How to Catch a Star | Virginia Repertory Theatre: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time | Synetic Theater: Treasure Island, Hansel & Gretel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame | Quill Theatre, The Conciliation Project, TheatreLAB, Firehouse Theatre Project, Convergence Theatre, LiveArtDC. FILM: SHANIDAR. AWARDS: Two Richmond Theatre Critics Circle Nominations. OTHER: 4615 Theatre Company: Dark City (Video Game) | Only Make Believe DC: Sherlock in Wonderland (Short) | Uniformed Services University: Standardized Patient. Directing: Arts on the Horizon, Bowie State University, Educational Theatre Company. PERSONAL: she/her | Raven is a company member with Only Make Believe and The Conciliation Project. For Karen Lorelle. | Training: Virginia Commonwealth University: BFA Theatre Performance | Instagram: @ravenlorraine and @thatssorealestate.

*JULIAN ELIJAH MARTINEZ

Edmund

NEW YORK: Broadway: Network. Off-Broadway: New York Theater Workshop: Sanctuary City | Atlantic Theater Company: Anatomy of A Suicide | Boundless Theater Company: Mud | New Georges: Alligator. REGIONAL: Yale Repertory/ACT Theatre: Father Comes Home From The Wars Part 1, 2, 3 | Dmitry Krymov Lab: The Square Root of Three Sisters | Forum Theatre: 9 Circles | Chesapeake Shakespeare Company: Romeo & Juliet, Cymbeline | Theater J: The Hampton Years. FILM: A Thousand Faces (upcoming), Swimming, Dominant Species, High School Lover. TV: Wu-tang: An American Saga, Law and Order: SVU, That Damn Michael Che Show, Prodigal Son, Elementary. OTHER: Company member of The Actors Center | Co-founder of the Encompass Collective | Board member of Developing Artist. AWARDS: Helen Hayes nomination (9 Circles). Personal: he/him | Elijah is also a producer and photographer. | Training: David Geffen School of Drama at Yale: MFA, Elon University: BFA | Instagram: @julianelijahmartinez | julianelijahmartinez.com.

*MICHAEL MILLIGAN

Fool

STC: Don Juan, Loves Labors Lost, Taming of the Shrew, The Alchemist. NEW YORK: Broadway: August: Osage County, La Bete, Jerusalem. Off-Broadway: Thom Pain, The Golem, Mercy Killers. INTERNATIONAL: West End: La Bete | Royal Shakespeare Company: Loves Labors Lost (Complete Works Festival). REGIONAL: Chicago Shakespeare: Othello, Tug of War, Emma | The Goodman Theater: Blind Date | Drury Lane Theater: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof | Milwaukee Repertory Theatre: Junk | The Guthrie Theater: Appomattox | McCarter Theater Center: Thom Pain, Candida, A Christmas Carol | Westport Country Playhouse: The Pavilion | Charlotte Repertory Theater: Glass Menagerie | Folger Theatre: The Gaming Table. TV: Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago Justice, Law & Order, Person of Interest, The Knick, APB, Next. OTHER: Michael's original plays Mercy Killers, Side Effects, and Phaeton were produced by Taffety Punk Theater. Mercy Killers also won the Fringe First award at the Edinburgh Fringe. PERSONAL: Training: Juilliard (John Houseman Prize).

GIL MITCHELL

Understudy

REGIONAL: American Shakespeare Center: Comedy of Errors, Romeo and Juliet. AWARDS: Best Film, Best Direction (48 Hours Film Project). PERSONAL: he/him | Gil Mitchell is an actor, director, and fight choreographer. | Teaching: Mary Baldwin University | Training: Mary Baldwin University: BA in Performing Arts and MLitt in Shakespeare and Performance, STC Academy: MFA in Classical Acting (Class of 2023) | Instagram: @Guilderstone.

RYAN NEELY

Ensemble

STC: Much Ado About Nothing, Our Town, The Merchant of Venice. NEW YORK: L+F: Hamlet | Secret Theater: Romeo and Juliet. INTERNATIONAL: Shakespeare's Globe: Twelfth Night. REGIONAL: Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival: A Midsummer Night's Dream | Wyoming Theatre Festival: East of Heart Mountain (dir: Giovanna Sardelli) | RTC: House For Sale (dir: Daniel Fish) TV: One Life to Live, Monumental Mysteries, A Day Late & Ten Pounds Overweight. PERSONAL: he/him | Training: STC Academy: MFA in Classical Acting, Rutgers University: BFA in Acting | RyanMichaelNeely.com.

*PATRICK PAGE

King Lear

STC: Macbeth, Othello, Hamlet, Coriolanus, The Tempest, All the Devils Are Here (film). NEW YORK: Broadway: Hadestown, Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, Time to Kill, Spring Awakening, Cyrano de Bergerac, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, A Man for All Seasons, Julius Caesar, The Lion King, Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Beauty and the Beast, The Kentucky Cycle. Off-Broadway: New York Shakespeare Festival/Delacort Theater: Cymbeline | Carnegie Hall: The Sound of Music. REGIONAL: The Old Globe (Assoc. Artist), La Jolla Playhouse, Papermill Playhouse, Mark Taper Forum. FILM: Spirited, In The Heights, Estella Scrooge, The Sixth Reel. TV: The Gilded Age, Schmigadoon, Big Mouth, Evil, Elementary, Madam Secretary, Flesh and Bone, NCIS: New Orleans, The Good Wife, The Blacklist, Chicago P.D., Law and Order: S.V.U. AWARDS: Tony Award nomination (Hadestown), Grammy Award (Hadestown), Helen Hayes Award (Othello), Helen Hayes nomination (Coriolanus), Emery Battis Award (Coriolanus). PERSONAL: Patrickpageonline.com.

JACKSON KNIGHT PIERCE

Understudy

STC: Othello, Taming of the Shrew, Fortinbras (reading). NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: New York Theatre Festival: Broken Hands (playwright). REGIONAL: Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey: Titus Andronicus, The Diary of Anne Frank | Shakespeare LIVE Tour: The Comedy of Errors, Macbeth, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Romeo and Juliet. PERSONAL: he/him | Training: STC Academy: MFA in Classical Acting (Class of 2023), University of Michigan: BFA Acting | Instagram: @knightpierce.

*HUNTER RINGSMITH

France

REGIONAL: Folger Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream | Washington Stage Guild: Major Barbara | Bridge Street Theatre: Clarkston | New Swan Shakespeare: Two Gentlemen of Verona, The Merchant of Venice | Colorado Shakespeare: Equivocation, Cymbeline, Henry VI pt. 2 | Lake Dillion Theatre Company: Bad Jews, Ghost: The Musical, Sister Act: The Musical, Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure, First Date | Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre: Fiddler on the Roof, The Merchant of Venice | Pennsylvania Shakespeare: Fiddler on the Roof, Much Ado About Nothing | Great River Shakespeare Festival: Macbeth, Twelfth Night | Red House Arts Center: Gross Indecency, A Man of No Importance | Dallas Theatre Center: A Christmas Carol. FILM: Rustin. PERSONAL: Training: University of California Irvine: MFA, Southern Methodist University, BFA | Instagram: @hringsmith | www.hunterringsmith.com.

RACHEL SANDERSON

Understudy

REGIONAL: Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center: Front Range Fables | University of Denver: Stop Kiss, Fleabag, Orlando, The Wolves, The Christians, Macbeth. OPERA: Carmen. PERSONAL: she/her | Training: University of Denver: BA in Art History and BA in Italian, STC Academy: MFA in Classical Acting (Class of 2023) | Instagram: @r.ssanderson.

*LILY SANTIAGO

Cordelia

NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: The Public Theater: Measure for Measure | Red Bull Theater: Macbeth | New York Shakespeare Festival: Othello. REGIONAL: Berkeley Repertory Theatre: School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play | The Huntington Theatre: Romeo and Juliet | George Street Playhouse: A Doll's House, Part 2. TV: NBC: La Brea. PERSONAL: she/her | Training: Northwestern University: BA in Theatre and Spanish, British American Drama Academy, LaGuardia Performing Arts High School: Drama Department | Instagram: @lily_santiago.

*TODD SCOFIELD

Oswald

STC: Numerous productions including Our Town, Richard III, The Comedy of Errors, As You Like It, The Importance of Being Earnest, Cymbeline, The Taming of the Shrew. REGIONAL: Kennedy Center: Mister Roberts | Round House Theatre: Oslo, The Book of Will, Beauty Queen of Leenane, This, Double Indemnity, Tabletop | Folger Theatre: Mary Stuart, Othello, Cyrano, Henry VIII, Hamlet, The Tempest, King Lear, Measure for Measure | Arden Theatre: Freud's Last Session | Theater J: Bal Masque, Freud's Last Session | North Carolina Shakespeare Festival, Olney Theatre Center, Ford's Theatre, Everyman Theatre, Spooky Action Theatre, Imagination Stage, Adventure Theatre, Barter Theatre, Charlotte Repertory Theatre, PlayMakers Repertory Company. TV: The Wire.

*CRAIG WALLACE

Gloucester

STC: Numerous productions including Our Town, Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2; The Government Inspector; Romeo and Juliet; Julius Caesar; Antony and Cleopatra; Tamburlaine; Edward II. REGIONAL: Ford's Theatre: Death of a Salesman, A Christmas Carol, Fences, The Guard, The Laramie Project, Our Town, Necessary Sacrifices, Sabrina Fair, Jitney | Round House Theatre: A Doll's House, Part 2; "Master Harold"...and the Boys; Permanent Collection; Tabletop; The Little Prince | Folger Theatre: District Merchants, Twelfth Night, The Taming of the Shrew, Cyrano, Much Ado About Nothing, Othello, As You Like It, Twelfth Night, Romeo and Juliet, Measure for Measure | Arena Stage: All the Way, The Great Society, K2, All My Sons, The Great White Hope, Hot-n-Throbbing | Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: Botticelli in the Fire, The Last Orbit of Billy Mars, Tommy J & Sally, Our Lady of 121st Street, Starving | Everyman Theatre: The Cherry Orchard, The Soul Collector | Signature Theatre: Angels in America, Parts One and Two | Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, Actor's Theatre of Louisville, Shakespeare Santa Cruz, Hangar Theatre. PERSONAL: Teaching: STC Academy, Howard University | Training: Howard University: BFA, Pennsylvania State University: MFA, Royal National Theatre, London.

*JAMES WHALEN

Understudy

REGIONAL: Signature Theatre: Daphne's Dive | Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: Shipwreck | Arena Stage: The Heiress, The Little Foxes | Round House Theatre: Small Mouth Sounds, NSFW | Rep Stage: True West, Boeing Boeing | Olney Theatre Center: Colossal, DA | Theatre J: The Sisters Rosensweig, The Argument, Race | Actor's Theatre of Louisville: Dracula | Kennedy Center: Shear Madness | Mosaic Theatre Company: Fabulation | Everyman Theatre: Ghosts, Tribes, The Dresser, The Beaux' Stratagem, Time Stands Still, Betrayal, The Cripple of Inishmaan. FILM: Money Matters, Mistaken, A Beautiful Mind. TV: House of Cards, VEEP, I Love You... But I Lied.

BEKAH ZORNOSA:

Ensemble

REGIONAL: Arena Stage: Sanctuary City | Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: There's Always the Hudson | Round House Theatre: We declare you a terrorist... | Williamstown Theatre Festival: ALIEN/NATION (Dir. Michael Arden) | North Shore Music Theatre: Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story | Everyman Theatre: Pipeline. PERSONAL: she/her | American University Musical Theatre and Public Relations 2023 | bekahzornosa.com.

About the Creative Team

SIMON GODWIN

Director

Simon Godwin joined Shakespeare Theatre Company as Artistic Director in September 2019. He has served as Associate Director of the National Theatre of London, Royal Court Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, and Royal & Derngate Theatre. INTERNATIONAL: UK: Royal Court Theatre: Routes; If You Don't Let Us Dream, We Won't Let You Sleep; NSFW; The Witness; Goodbye to All That; The Acid Test; Wanderlust | National Theatre: Strange Interlude, Man and Superman, The Beaux' Stratagem, Twelfth Night, Antony and Cleopatra (ft. Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo), Simon Wood's Hansard, Romeo and Juliet (ft. Josh O'Connor and Jessie Buckley and filmed for Sky Arts/PBS), Much Ado About Nothing (ft. Katherine Parkinson and John Heffernan) | Royal Shakespeare Company: Hamlet, The Two Gentlemen of Verona, Timon of Athens (ft. Kathryn Hunter and reimagined in 2020 for STC and Theatre for a New Audience). JAPAN: Theatre Cocoon: Hamlet. Other productions include The Little Mermaid, Krapp's Last Tape/A Kind of Alaska, Faith Healer, Far Away, Everyman, Habeas Corpus, and Relatively Speaking. AWARDS: Evening Standard/Burberry Award for an Emerging Director.

JONATHAN GODDARD

Choreographer

STC: Timon of Athens. NEW YORK: Broadway: Roundabout Theatre: The Cherry Orchard (Movement Director, dir. Simon Godwin). INTERNATIONAL: Movement Direction/Choreography: National Theatre: Romeo and Juliet, Antony and Cleopatra, Strange Interlude, Man and Superman, The Beaux Strategem, As You Like It, Sunset at the Villa Thalia | Donmar Warehouse: The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie | Royal Shakespeare Company: Timon of Athens, The Two Gentlemen of Verona. Movement Associate: Leicester Curve: A Chorus Line, West Side Story. Dance Associate: Theatre Royal Drury Lane West End: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. FILM: Romeo and Juliet (National Theatre Lyttelton Films), Matilda (Working Title Films/Netflix). AWARDS: Critic's Circle National Dance Awards for Best Male Dancer (2008, 2014) and Outstanding Male Performance (Modern) (2014). Nominations: Times/South Bank Show Breakthrough Award (2007), Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Dance (2008), Critics' Circle National Dance Award for Best Male Dancer (2011, 2012, 2019). PERSONAL: he/him | As a dancer, Jonathan has worked for many major British dance companies and continues a career as a performer and creative | JonathanGoddard.com.

DANIEL SOULE

Scenic Designer

STC: The Amen Corner. NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: Soho Rep: for all the women who thought they were Mad | Glass Jar: Drunk Shakespeare (Volume I-III). REGIONAL: American Repertory Theatre: Macbeth In Stride | Centre Theatre Group: Canyon | Trinity Repertory Theatre: Othello | Long Wharf Theatre: An Iliad. FILM: Until Next Time, One Trick Dieter. OTHER: Metropolitan Museum of Art: Design Associate, Camp: Notes on Fashion. PERSONAL: he/him | Upcoming: Glimmerglass Opera: Romeo et Juliette. Teaching: NYU-Tisch Dept. of Drama: Head of Scenic Design Training | Training: NYU-Tisch: MFA in Design, Dartmouth College: BA in Theater and Women's Studies | DanielSouleDesign.com.

EMILY REBHOLZ

Costume Designer

STC: The Merchant of Venice, Othello. NEW YORK: Broadway: Jagged Little Pill; Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune; Getting the Band Back Together; Indecent; Oh, Hello on Broadway; If/Then; Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike; Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. Off-Broadway: Nantucket Sleigh Ride, The Low Road, The Winter's Tale, Mary Jane, Twelfth Night, Brigadoon, The Robber Bridegroom. REGIONAL: Santa Fe Opera: Lammermoor, Don Giovanni | Opera Theatre of St. Louis: Orfeo ed Euridice. AWARDS: Tony Award nomination (Jagged Little Pill), Henry Hewes Design Award (The Low Road), Lucille Lortel Award nomination (The Low Road). PERSONAL: she/her | Training: Yale University: MFA.

JEANETTE OI-SUK YEW

Lighting Designer

NEW YORK: Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo. Off-Broadway: cullud wattah, Gloria: A Life, The Nosebleed, american (tele)visions, Golden Shield, Snow in Midsummer. REGIONAL: Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: BLKS | TheaterWorks: Walden | Denver Center for the Performing Arts: Theater of the Mind, Choir Boy, Vietgone, Smart People | American Repertory Theatre: WILD: A Musical Becoming, Macbeth In Stride | Portland Center Stage: Redwood | Ars Nova: KPOP!, Oratorio For Living Things | Ma-Yi Theater Company: Suicide Forest. OTHER: Detroit Opera: Blue | The Industry: Sweetland | Engarde Arts: A Dozen Dream. AWARDS: Henry Hewes Design Award (KPOP!), Drama Desk nomination (cullud wattah, KPOP!), Lucille Lortel Award nomination (KPOP!, Oratorio For Living Things), Connecticut Critics Circle Award (Walden), Henry Award nomination (Choir Boy). PERSONAL: Teaching: NYU-Tisch School of the Arts: Associate Arts Professor | Instagram: @jeanette_yew | www.jeanetteyew.com.

CHRISTOPHER SHUTT

Sound Designer

STC: Timon of Athens. NEW YORK: Broadway: War Horse, Coram Boy, All My Sons, Not About Nightingales, Moon for the Misbegotten, Privacy. Off-Broadway: Mnemonic, Macbeth (at the Park Avenue Armory), Love & Information, Arturo Ui (with Al Pacino). INTERNATIONAL: London: Drive Your Plow Over The Bones Of the Dead, Much Ado About Nothing, Murder on the Orient Express, The Corn Is Green, Paradise, The Twilight Zone, Antony and Cleopatra, Every Good Boy Deserves Favour, Disappearing Number, The Elephant Vanishes, Street of Crocodiles, The Father, Oppenheimer, All About My Mother. AWARDS: Tony Award (War Horse), Drama Desk Award (Not About Nightingales, Mnemonic).

AARON RHYNE

Projection Designer

STC: Much Ado About Nothing, Strange Interlude. NEW YORK: Broadway: for colored girls..., The Sound Inside, Anastasia, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Bonnie and Clyde. Off-Broadway: Audible Theater: The Way She Spoke | Atlantic Theater Company: This Ain't No Disco | Westside Theatre: The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey | Playwrights Horizons: Bootycandy | Signature Theatre Company: Appropriate | 59E59 Theatres: Working | Second Stage Theater: Water by the Spoonful; Lonely, I'm Not; The Blue Flower; All New People | Public Theater: Wild With Happy | Lincoln Center Theater: Graceland. OPERA: Santa Fe Opera: The Thirteenth Child | LA Opera: The Ghosts of Versailles | Wolf Trap Opera: La Traviata | Florida Grand Opera/Opera Colorado: Florencia en el Amazonas. TOURS: Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester, Septime Webre's The Wizard of Oz. AWARDS: Outer Critics Circle Award (The Sound Inside, Anastasia), Drama Desk Award (Anastasia, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Drama Desk Award nomination (Wild With Happy). PERSONAL: Instagram: @aaronrhynedesigns | AaronRhyne.com.

MICHAEL BRUCE

Composer

STC: Much Ado About Nothing, Timon of Athens. NEW YORK: Broadway: Booth Theatre: Les Liaisons Dangereuses | Roundabout Theatre Company: The Winslow Boy. Off-Broadway: The Public Theater: Privacy. INTERNATIONAL: Composer-in-residence at the Donmar Warehouse from 2012 to 2019. He has worked extensively at the Royal National Theatre, The Royal Shakespeare Company, and the West End. PERSONAL: he/him | Michael is a Scottish composer and lyricist. Publications include Writing Music for the Stage: A Practical Guide for Theatremakers.

ROBB HUNTER

Fight Choreographer

STC (selected): Richard the Third, Othello, Salomé, As You Like It, Measure for Measure, The Alchemist, The Winter's Tale. NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: Theatre Harlem: Love Child (World Premiere) | Black Spectrum Theatre: A Soldier's Play | Chekhov Theatre Ensemble: Cyrano. REGIONAL: Arena Stage (selected): Catch Me If You Can, King Hedley II, Ruined, Stick Fly, Noises Off, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune | Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (selected): Teenage Dick, Gloria, Botticelli in the Fire, HIR, An Octoroon, Zombie: The American; Studio Theatre: White Noise, Vietgone, Bad Jews, The Motherf**ker with the Hat, Invisible Man, Superior Donuts, American Buffalo | Olney Theatre Center: Beauty and the Beast, The Invisible Hand, The Piano Lesson, Bus Stop | Signature Theatre: Masterpieces, 4380 Nights | Rep Stage, WSC Avant Bard, Baltimore Shakespeare Festival. OPERA: Washington National Opera: Carmen, Moby Dick, Hamlet, Don Giovanni | Regina Opera: Otello, Carmen, I Pagliacci. TV: Spin City (stunt double, Michael J. Fox). AWARDS: Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Choreography (HIR), Helen Hayes Nominations (Richard III, An Octoroon, Red Speedo, The Walworth Farce), ACTF Award for Fight Direction (Ubu Roi, American). PERSONAL: Likhachev Foundation Cultural Fellowship to Russia | Teaching: STC Academy, American University (Artist in Residence), Fight Master, Teacher, and Firearms Instructor for the Society of American Fight Directors. | Training: Virginia Commonwealth University: MFA Theatre Pedagogy.

LISA BELEY

Voice and Text Coach

STC (selected): Jane Anger, Much Ado About Nothing, Red Velvet, Our Town, Peter Pan and Wendy, Everybody, The Oresteia, Vanity Fair, Richard III, The Comedy of Errors, Romeo and Juliet, Camelot, Noura, Hamlet, Twelfth Night, The School for Lies | STC Academy: As You Like It, Measure for Measure, Macbeth, Pericles, Julius Caesar, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Coriolanus. INTERNATIONAL: Canada: Rumble Theatre: Indian Arm | Vancouver Playhouse: The Music Man | UBC Theatre: The Glass Menagerie, The Cherry Orchard, The House of Atreus, Arcadia | York University: Our Country's Good. FILM: Warcraft, Horns, Firewall, Monster Trucks, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Suckerpunch, The Watchman, Hidden, Apollo 18, The Uninvited, Hot Rod, Pirates of the Caribbean 3, Elektra. TV: The Good Doctor, Tin Star, Bates Motel, The 100, Alcatraz, Rogue, Red Window, The Secret Circle, Heavenly, Human Target, The Good Wife, Inseparable, Just Cause. PERSONAL: Directing: The Bay at Nice, Agamemnon | Teaching: STC Academy: Voice, Speech, and Text Instructor; Canada's National Voice Intensive: Voice and Text Instructor | Training: York University: MFA in Acting, Voice Teacher's Diploma, University of British Columbia: BFA in Acting.

DREW LICHTENBERG

Dramaturg

STC: 50 productions over ten seasons, including 19 works from the 36-play Shakespeare canon and world premieres by David Ives, Robert Pinsky, Jeffrey Hatcher, Yaël Farber, and Heather Raffo. NEW YORK: Broadway: Roundabout: Time and the Conways (dir. Rebecca Taichman). REGIONAL: Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: The Arsonists (German translation/Text Consultant) | Oregon Shakespeare Festival: The Taming of the Shrew (Play on!) | STC/McCarter Theatre Center: The Winter's Tale | Baltimore Center Stage: Caroline, or Change; Cyrano; Around the World in 80 Days | Yale Repertory Theatre: Lulu (dir. Mark Lamos) | Williamstown Theatre Festival: The Front Page, The Physicists, The Corn Is Green | New York Shakespeare Festival: Macbeth (dir. Moisés Kaufman). EDUCATION: DFA in Dramaturgy and Dramatic Criticism from Yale School of Drama.

DANICA RODRIGUEZ

Casting Director

STC: Much Ado About Nothing, Red Velvet, Our Town. NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: The Public Theater: Cullud Wattah (World Premiere), Romeo y Julieta, Soft Power, for colored girls..., Much Ado About Nothing (Shakespeare in the Park), Mojada, Ain't No Mo' (World Premiere). REGIONAL: Long Wharf Theatre: Passing Strange | JAG Productions: Next to Normal | The Civilians: El Condor Magico, and others. FILM: Braid of Time, Whole, Six Feet Apart. OTHER: Founding Trainer, Broadway for Racial Justice Casting Directive. AWARDS: Theatre Communications Group 2021 Rising Leader of Color. PERSONAL: she/her/hers | Training: Dartmouth College: BA in Film & Media Studies | Instagram: @danicarodriguezcasting | DanicaRodriguez.com.

KATE PITT

Assistant Director

NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: The Acting Company: Romeo and Juliet, The Three Musketeers | American Lyric Theater: Resident Artist (Dramaturg). REGIONAL: Folger Theatre: The Way of the World | The Reduced Shakespeare Company: Hamlet's Big Adventure! (a prequel) (Dramaturg) | Chicago Opera Theater: The Beekeeper, The Transformation of Jane Doe (Dramaturg) | Des Moines Metro Opera: American Apollo (Dramaturg). OTHER: Four years in Public Programs at the Folger Shakespeare Library, Dramaturg for the Shakespeare webcomic Good Tickle Brain. PERSONAL: Training: Yale University: BA in History, Theater | www.katepitt.com.

*JOSEPH SMELSER

Production Stage Manager

STC: Resident Stage Manager; 37 productions including Much Ado About Nothing, Our Town; Once Upon a One More Time; The Amen Corner (2021 remount); Timon of Athens; Peter Pan & Wendy; The Oresteia; Camelot; Hamlet; The School for Lies; The Secret Garden (also at 5th Avenue Theatre and Theater Under the Stars); The Critic and The Real Inspector Hound (also at Guthrie Theater); Kiss Me, Kate; Man of La Mancha; The Tempest; A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum; A Midsummer Night's Dream; Strange Interlude; All's Well That Ends Well. REGIONAL: Arena Stage: The Heiress, Let Me Down Easy | Seattle Repertory Theatre: Eight seasons including An Ideal Husband, Play On!, Golden Child, Don Juan, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe (with Lily Tomlin) | American Conservatory Theater: The Rivals, The Circle, The Government Inspector, Vigil | Berkeley Repertory Theatre: Journey to the West, An Almost Holy Picture, Having Our Say | Regional Tour: Let Me Down Easy and Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 (both with Anna Deavere Smith). PERSONAL: he/him | Training: Oberlin College: BA.

*SAMANTHA WILHELM

Assistant Stage Manager

STC: Red Velvet. REGIONAL: Round House Theatre: The Tempest, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, Gem of the Ocean, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Handbagged, The Book of Will, Uncle Vanya | Ford's Theatre: Come From Away, Ragtime, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, A Christmas Carol, The Glass Menagerie | Kennedy Center: Me, Jane: The Dreams and Adventures of Young Jane Goodall | Signature Theatre: Escaped Alone, Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes | Mosaic Theatre Company: Birds of North America | Williamstown Theatre Festival: Mad Forest, Dixon Family Album. PERSONAL: Love to MJEKA. | Training: The University of Mary Washington.



*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers.