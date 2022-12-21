Wake Up With BWW 12/21: THE COLLABORATION Cancels Opening Night Performance, and More
Plus, Funny Girly broke the box office record at the August Wilson Theatre, and more!
Today's top stories include The Collaboration cancelling their opening night performance due to a positive case of COVID-19 within the cast. Plus, Funny Girly broke the box office record at the August Wilson Theatre, and more!
Grosses
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/18/22
by
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/18/2022.. (more...)
Today's Top Stories
FUNNY GIRL Shatters All-Time Box Office Record at August Wilson Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The revival of FUNNY GIRL shattered the all-time box office record at the August Wilson Theatre. Read more about FUNNY GIRL's record-breaking run! . (more...)
THE COLLABORATION Opening Night Performance Canceled
by A.A. Cristi
The Broadway opening night for The Collaboration has been canceled due to a case of Covid-19 in the cast detected during pre-show testing.. (more...)
Photos: The Cast of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Take Their Opening Night Bows
by Bruce Glikas
The Broadway debut production of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy opened last night, December 19. Directed by Austin Pendleton, the play stars Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner Common.. (more...)
CABARET's 'Willkommen' Featuring Eddie Redmayne & 'Mein Herr' Featuring Jessie Buckley to be Released
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Cabaret's Willkommen' featuring Eddie Redmayne and 'Mein Herr' featuring Jessie Buckley will be released on streaming platforms ahead of the album's full release.. (more...)
David Foster Confirms BETTY BOOP Musical is Aiming For a Pre-Broadway Run in Chicago in 2023
by Stephi Wild
The new musical based on the cartoon character Betty Boop, long in the works, is now aiming for a run next year! David Foster, who wrote the music for the upcoming production, appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan yesterday with wife and performer Katharine McPhee, where he confirmed that Betty Boop is coming to the stage soon!. (more...)
Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Announces Creative Team and Band for Upcoming Run at New World Stages
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Anthony Rapp's Without You has announced the creative team and band of the upcoming run. Read more details about Without You, coming soon Off-Broadway!. (more...)
Nicholas Barasch Joins RIVERDALE Season Seven
by Michael Major
Nicholas Barasch has joined the seventh season of Riverdale as a major recurring character. He will play Julien Blossom, the twin brother of Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch). The series stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones.. (more...)
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY
by Bruce Glikas
The Broadway debut production of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy opened last night, December 19. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast on the red carpet here!. (more...)
