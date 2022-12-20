Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
David Foster Confirms BETTY BOOP Musical is Aiming For a Pre-Broadway Run in Chicago in 2023

David Foster Confirms BETTY BOOP Musical is Aiming For a Pre-Broadway Run in Chicago in 2023

"It's coming, 2023, finally," Foster said.

Dec. 20, 2022  

The new musical based on the cartoon character Betty Boop, long in the works, is now aiming for a run next year!

David Foster, who wrote the music for the upcoming production, appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan yesterday with wife and performer Katharine McPhee, where he confirmed that Betty Boop is coming to the stage soon!

"It's coming, 2023, finally," Foster said. "All of the pieces are in place and we hope to be in Chicago in the fall and then, God-willing, Broadway!"

He did not reveal further details about exact dates or a theater planned for the Chicago run, but stay tuned for more information!

Watch the full episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan below:

The musical based on the iconic cartoon character has been in the works for several years. In 2018, he shared, "I want to try and conquer Broadway, it's not an easy thing to do, but it's a transition I'm trying to make...I'm spending a lot of time in New York so that I can ensconce myself in the world of Broadway."

Earlier this year, a casting notice confirmed that the new musical will continue development in 2022.

It was then that the musical's creative team was confirmed to include book writer Tony Award-winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom) and lyricist Susan Birkenhead (Jelly's Last Jam, High Society).

In 2019, Foster released a song for the show titled 'Something to Shout About', sung by McPhee, which can be seen below:

The name and talent of David Foster as one of music's most acclaimed songwriters and producers is the stuff of legend. Having spent the last four decades creating hits for stars including Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, Josh Groban, Earth, Wind + Fire, Chicago, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Buble' and scores of others, this 45-time Grammy nominee, three-time recipient of The Grammy® Producer of the Year and Academy Award nominee has achieved extraordinary levels of success.

Betty Boop is one of the most iconic animated creations of the 20th century. First introduced in the 1930s, Betty Boop was created by Max Fleischer for his "Talkartoons" series, the first "talkies" of animation, which Max's company, Fleischer Studios, produced for Paramount. Mae Questel provided Betty's distinctive voice. By 1932 Betty, considered to be the first and only female animated screen star, had taken the country by storm. Betty starred in more than 100 cartoons, 90 of which are included in the official "Betty Boop" series, which ended in 1939. Since then, Betty has appeared in dozens of hit movies, television specials and commercials. She was the first cartoon character to be profiled by A&E's "Biography" series.


Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories
Listen: John Andrew Morrison Chats With BROADWAYS BACKBONE Photo
Listen: John Andrew Morrison Chats With BROADWAY'S BACKBONE
BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.
Video: THE LION KING Celebrates 25 Years With Spanish-Language Performance of Can You Feel Photo
Video: THE LION KING Celebrates 25 Years With Spanish-Language Performance of 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight?'
The Lion King's 25th Anniversary on Broadway continues its celebration, globally with this all-new video of 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' performed in Spanish, featuring Pearl Khewzi, who stars as Nala in the Broadway production, and Agustín Argüello, who stars as Simba in the Madrid production. 
Reviews: Pulitzer Prize-Winner BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Opens On Broadway Photo
Reviews: Pulitzer Prize-Winner BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Opens On Broadway
The Broadway debut production of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy opens tonight, directed by Austin Pendleton and starring Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner Common. Read the reviews!
ALMOST FAMOUS Will Play Final Broadway Performance This January Photo
ALMOST FAMOUS Will Play Final Broadway Performance This January
Today, producers Lia Vollack and Michael Cassel announced that Almost Famous, the new musical with book and co-lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, will play its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W. 45th St.)

More Hot Stories For You


Listen: A STRANGE LOOP Tony-Nominee John Andrew Morrison Chats With BROADWAY'S BACKBONEListen: A STRANGE LOOP Tony-Nominee John Andrew Morrison Chats With BROADWAY'S BACKBONE
December 19, 2022

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.
ALMOST FAMOUS Will Play Final Broadway Performance This JanuaryALMOST FAMOUS Will Play Final Broadway Performance This January
December 19, 2022

Today, producers Lia Vollack and Michael Cassel announced that Almost Famous, the new musical with book and co-lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, will play its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W. 45th St.)
Bid on the Chance to Win a Museum of Broadway Exclusive TourBid on the Chance to Win a Museum of Broadway Exclusive Tour
December 19, 2022

The Museum of Broadway has partnered with Charity Buzz on a special package that includes a curated exclusive tour of the newly opened Museum of Broadway for four people, led by co-founder Julie Boardman, and a gift bag full of merchandise.  All proceeds benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Photos: Go Inside LIFE OF PI Opening Night at American Repertory TheaterPhotos: Go Inside LIFE OF PI Opening Night at American Repertory Theater
December 19, 2022

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, American Repertory Theater celebrated the Opening Night of the North American Premiere of Life of Pi. The production will transfer to Broadway’s Schoenfeld Theater in March 2023. Check out the photos here!
National Tour Of 1776 Broadway Revival Will Launch In PhiladelphiaNational Tour Of 1776 Broadway Revival Will Launch In Philadelphia
December 19, 2022

The Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization will present the Philadelphia premiere of the limited Broadway revival tour of 1776, playing at the Forrest Theatre February 14 - 26, 2023.
share