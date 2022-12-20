Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CABARET's 'Willkommen' Featuring Eddie Redmayne & 'Mein Herr' Featuring Jessie Buckley to be Released Tomorrow

The full 2021 London Cast Recording will be released on Friday, January 20th, 2023. 

Cabaret's Willkommen' featuring Eddie Redmayne and 'Mein Herr' featuring Jessie Buckley will be released on streaming platforms tomorrow! The full 2021 London Cast Recording will be released on Friday, January 20th, 2023.

Check out all new photos of the new cast below!

They join Callum Scott Howells as Emcee, Madeline Brewer as Sally Bowles, Sid Sagar as Cliff Bradshaw, Vivien Parry as Fraulein Schneider and Richard Katz as Herr Schultz Danny Mahoney as Ernst Ludwig and Michelle Bishop as Fraulein Kost.

At the Kit Kat Club, your experience begins from the moment you walk through the (back) door, with the Prologue Company of actors, dancers and musicians welcoming visitors to the world of the club.

In a time when the world is changing forever, there is one place where everyone can be free... Welcome to the Kit Kat Club, home to an intimate and electrifying new production of Cabaret. This is Berlin. Relax. Loosen up. Be yourself.

Transforming one of London's most famous theatres with an in-the-round auditorium and reimagined spaces, before the show guests are invited to enjoy and explore the Kit Kat Club with pre-show entertainment, drinks and dining all on offer. When booking, guests receive a 'club entry time' to allow enough time to take in the world of the Kit Kat Club before the show starts. But of course, the show really starts when you first join us in the club...

One of the most successful musicals of all time CABARET features the songs Wilkommen, Don't Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.


