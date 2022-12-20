Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nicholas Barasch Joins RIVERDALE Season Seven

Nicholas Barasch Joins RIVERDALE Season Seven

Barasch joins the series alongside Karl Walcott.

Dec. 20, 2022  

Nicholas Barasch has joined the seventh season of Riverdale as a major recurring character.

Deadline reports that Barasch will join the cast as Julien Blossom, a preppy, rich, and entitled bully. He is the twin brother of Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and serves as an antagonist to all of the show's teen characters, especially Archie.

Barasch joins the cast alongside Karl Walcott, who will play Clay Walker. Season seven is set to begin with a big time jump after the town survived Bailey's comet. The series stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones.

Barasch was recently seen as Orpheus in the national tour of Hadestown. He made his Broadway debut as the alternate for Kiddo in West Side Story. He was later seen as Deputy/Master Nick Cricker in the acclaimed Broadway revival of The Mystery Of Edwin Drood (Scott Ellis, dir.) and as Arpad in She Loves Me. He was also recently seen in the Off-Broadway production of THE BUTCHER Boy.

Nicholas has performed regionally in the new musical Because of Winn Dixie (Delaware Theatre Company, Marcia Milgrom Dodge, dir.), the world premiere of Leap Of Faith, originating the role of Boyd McGowan (Ahmanson Theatre, Rob Ashford, dir.), and West Side Story (The National Theatre).

His television/film credits include New Form Digital's "Mr. Student Body President" (Ryan Hunter, dir.), HBO's "How to Make it in America," and Nickelodeon's "The Backyardigans"(series regular). Nicholas' voice can be heard on the Grammy Award-winning cast recording of West Side Story as well as the cast recording of ...Drood. Nicholas is a senior at Professional Children's School in NYC.

Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, RIVERDALE is a bold and subversive take on the wholesome town of Riverdale and some of its teen residents, including Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead, as they discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town's wholesome façade.

RIVERDALE is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa ("Supergirl," "Glee"), Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl"), Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl") and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO).

Photo by Ryan Miller


