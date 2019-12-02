Wake Up With BWW 12/2: Broadway Stars Weigh in on How to Celebrate Christmas in New York, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday it was revealed that John Barrowman was rushed to the hospital after suffering a severe neck injury. The injury caused him to cancel a couple stops on his current tour.

How do you celebrate Christmas in New York? Your favorite Broadway stars are weighing in on what they do for the holidays!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Stage and Screen Star John Barrowman Was Rushed to the Hospital For Neck Injury; Cancels Performances

Stage and screen star John Barrowman was rushed to the hospital after suffering a severe neck injury, according to Independent.. (more...)

2) Upcoming CD Releases for December 2019

by

Check out the latest in upcoming releases of Broadway and theatre related CDs for December, 2019. . (more...)

3) BWW Exclusive: Mary Testa, Rebecca Naomi Jones and the Cast of OKLAHOMA! Get Ready for a New Year with Carols for a Cure

by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Carols for a Cure is back for 2019 in its 21st edition! Below, check out exclusive photos as Mary Testa, Patrick Vaill, Rebecca Naomi Jones and the cast of Oklahoma! gather to record their track- 'Auld Lang Syne.'. (more...)

4) BWW Review: CINDERELLA, The VAULTS

by Charlie Wilks

Not Too Tame's Christmas Panto arrives underneath Waterloo station after its celebrated UK Tour earlier this year. A modern-day take on the classic fairytale a?" set in a pub a?" Luke Barnes' story is a hoot from start to finish. The moment you step into the space it's full of charisma and spark. People sing at the karaoke booth, the bar is popping with punters and everyone seems to be having fun already.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Laura Benanti

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

BWW Exclusive: The Kid Critics Get in the Holiday Spirit at A CHRISTMAS CAROL

It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given Broadway show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues KID CRITICS, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Tai (13), Isabella (15), and Charles (12), who recently headed to the Lyceum Theatre to check out A Christmas Carol. Curious about what they thought about the show? Find out below!

This timeless - and timely - tale of redemption welcomes theatergoers of all ages into an immersive experience that's brimming with Christmas spirit. The production features dazzling staging, moving storytelling and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

What we're watching: How to Celebrate Christmas in New York? The Stars Weigh In!

New York City might be a tourist destination all year round, but never is the city scenery more magical than in the holiday season. As the year nears its end, the crowds grow bigger, the shops sell faster, and the streets shine brighter.

Whether you celebrate the season with shopping, ice skating, show-seeing or people-watching, some of Broadway's best, including Norm Lewis, Andrea Martin, Sierra Boggess, Campbell Scott, and Melissa Errico, have weighed in to give us tips on how to make the most of December!

Social Butterfly: TINA's Kayla Davion Takes Over Instagram!

This is simply the best! We got a special behind-the-scenes look at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade yesterday as Kayla Davion from Tina - The Tina Turner Musical took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story for the cast's performance! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles