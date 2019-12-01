Stage and Screen Star John Barrowman Was Rushed to the Hospital For Neck Injury; Cancels Performances

Stage and screen star John Barrowman was rushed to the hospital after suffering "a severe neck injury", according to Independent.

He announced that he would be cancelling stops on his Fabulous Christmas Tour, which was set to begin yesterday, November 30, at the Bristol Hippodrome. The cancelled performances also include the stop at the SEC Armadillo, Glasgow, set for today, December 1.

Barrowman said that it is "impossible to sing and move" and that he was advised by doctors to cancel the shows.

Read his full statement in his Instagram caption below:

Next week's performances are still set to go on as scheduled.

Those who had tickets for last night's performance can even receive a refund of transfer to the Oxford show on 14 December.

Read more on Independent.

John Barrowman landed his first professional role, starring as Billy Crocker opposite Elaine Paige in the Cole Porter musical Anything Goes. Since then, John's career as a leading man in musical theatre has seen him star in many West End shows, including Matador, Miss Saigon, The Phantom Of The Opera, and Sunset Boulevard.

John made his Broadway debut in the role of Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard. He then returned to Broadway starring in Stephen Sondheim's Putting it Together with Carol Burnett.

Sam Mendes' UK premiere of The Fix at The Donmar Warehouse garnered John an Olivier Award nomination as Best Actor in a Musical. He appeared in the West End most recently as Albin/Zaza in the Menier Chocolate Factory's award-winning production of La Cage Aux Folles, performing to full houses for nine weeks in 2009. This role won John the 2010 What's On Stage award for Best Take-over in a Role.

In HM The Queen's Birthday Honours 2014, John was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to entertainment and to charity.





