Upcoming CD Releases for December 2019
Welcome to BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming release calendar for Broadway and theatre related cast recordings, CDs and digital albums for December, 2019.
John Barrowman - Fabulous Christmas
Wanda's World (Studio Cast Recording)
Released on Decca UK on 12/6/19 Holiday album from John Barrowman (Miss Saigon, The Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard, Matador)... learn more...
Released on Broadway Records on 12/6/19
Superhero (Original Cast Recording)
Released on Masterworks Broadway on 12/6/19
The New Yorkers - The 1930's Cole Porter Musical (New York City Center Encores!)
Released on Ghostlight Records on 12/6/19
The Sound of Music 60th Anniversary
Released on Craft Recordings on 12/6/19
Marty Thomas: Slow Dancing With a Boy
Released on Broadway Records on 12/6/19
Houdini: Man Of Magic / Original London Cast Recording
Released on Stage Door Import on 12/13/19
Cats (Original Movie Soundtrack)
Released on Polydor Records on 12/20/19
Robbie Rozelle - "Songs From Inside My Locker"
Released on Broadway Records on 12/31/19
