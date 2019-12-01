Upcoming CD Releases for December 2019

Welcome to BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming release calendar for Broadway and theatre related cast recordings, CDs and digital albums for December, 2019. For a complete schedule of upcoming releases as well as searchable databases of thousands of the top theatre books, cds and videos, click here.

John Barrowman - Fabulous Christmas

Released on Decca UK on 12/6/19 Holiday album from John Barrowman (Miss Saigon, The Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard, Matador)... learn more... Wanda's World (Studio Cast Recording)

Released on Broadway Records on 12/6/19 Wanda Butternut is the popular host of the hit TV talk show “Wanda’s World,” where kids call in to get advice from Wanda to solve their problems. Wanda is beautiful, confident and always knows what to say…in her fantasy. In real life, Wanda is a middle school girl with a big birthmark on her face, who is terrified to deal with the first day of school in a new town. Gradually, with the help of an e... learn more...

Superhero (Original Cast Recording)

Released on Masterworks Broadway on 12/6/19

Superhero is a musical with music and lyrics by Tom Kitt, and a book by John Logan. The musical premiered Off-Broadway in February 2019. Charlotte Branson's husband died two years ago. Her 15-year-old son, Simon, is so upset at his father's death that he will not visit his grave site. Instead, he fantasizes about a "superhero".... learn more...

The New Yorkers - The 1930's Cole Porter Musical (New York City Center Encores!)

Released on Ghostlight Records on 12/6/19

Bullets fly and bathtub gin flows in Cole Porter’s The New Yorkers, a gleefully amoral celebration of speakeasies, gangsters, society dames, and the great city they love. Inspired by legendary cartoonist Peter Arno’s work for The New Yorker, the musical centers on featherbrained socialite Alice Wentworth (Scarlett Strallen), whose bootlegger beau, Al Spanish (Tam Mutu), leads her on a madcap romp ... learn more...

The Sound of Music 60th Anniversary

Released on Craft Recordings on 12/6/19

1959 Broadway cast performs the Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II score. Mastered from the original 3-track master tape. New liner notes by the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization's Ted Chapin. Mary Martin and Theodore Bikel, with Brian Davies, Elizabeth Howell, Kurt Kasznar, Marion Marlowe, Patricia Neway, Muriel O'Malley, Lauri Peters, Karen Shepard. "Preludium," "The Sound of Music," "M... learn more...

Marty Thomas: Slow Dancing With a Boy

Released on Broadway Records on 12/6/19

As a child he famously won Ed McMahon’s Junior Star Search over then-unknown Britney Spears. As an adult, Marty Thomas created a name for himself on Broadway in Xanadu, Wicked and The Secret Garden, on television’s Grace & Frankie, and has been a staple of the New York City nightlife for well over a decade. With his sophomore album “Slow Dancing With a Boy”, Marty takes his rightful place among th... learn more...

Houdini: Man Of Magic / Original London Cast Recording

Released on Stage Door Import on 12/13/19

The Harold Fielding Piccadilly Theatre London Production.... learn more...

Cats (Original Movie Soundtrack)

Released on Polydor Records on 12/20/19

One of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history, the stage musical “Cats” received its world premiere at the New London Theatre in 1981, where it played for 21 years and earned the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. In 1983, the Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and ran for an extraordinary 18 years. Since op... learn more...

Robbie Rozelle - "Songs From Inside My Locker"

Released on Broadway Records on 12/31/19

After headlining Pride at Feinstein’s/54 Below last year, Robbie Rozelle returns with his hit show Songs From Inside My Locker, this time to preserve it. Be in the basement where it happens as Robbie records his debut solo album live! Wandering his high school hallways, Robbie would often find himself shoved in a locker for singing from The Rink too loudly. With his signature wit and style, Robbie... learn more...

