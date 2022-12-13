Wake Up With BWW 12/13: Inside Opening of SOME LIKE IT HOT and MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include coverage from opening nights of Some Like It Hot and Merrily We Roll Along! Plus, Night at the Museum musical had its first workshop, and more!

Some Like It Hot Opening

Photos: The Cast of SOME LIKE IT HOT Takes Their Opening Night Bows

by Bruce Glikas

Last night, December 11, Broadway's new musical comedy Some Like It Hot opened at the Shubert Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night curtain call here!. (more...)

Photos: On the Red Carpet of SOME LIKE IT HOT Opening Night

by Bruce Glikas

See photos from the opening night red carpet of Some Like It Hot, now playing at the Shubert Theatre.. (more...)

Merrily We Roll Along Opening

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at NYTW

by Bruce Glikas

New York Theater Workshop's production of Merrily We Roll Along officially opened last night, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez. Performances began on Monday, November 21st. BroadwayWorld was there for the opening, and you can check out photos from the red carpet here!. (more...)

More Top Stories

Kevin McHale Condemns THE PRICE OF GLEE Docu-Series & Denies Cast Involvement

by Michael Major

Glee actor Kevin McHale has condemned Discovery+'s new The Price of Glee docu-series, which goes behind the controversies of the hit musical comedy series. McHale tweeted that no cast members were involved and slammed the new series as 'trash.'. (more...)

NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM Musical, With Music by Alan Menken, Has its First Workshop

by Stephi Wild

The musical adaptation of Night at the Museum has had its first workshop! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the stage adaptation of the film series is in the works, with music from Alan Menken.. (more...)

Hugh Jackman, Jeremy Pope & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations!

by Michael Major

The 2023 Golden Globe nominations have been announced. Notable nominees include Hugh Jackman, Imelda Staunton, Jeremy Pope, Tony Kushner, Brendan Fraser, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jessica Chastain, Emma Thompson, Andrew Garfield, Steve Martin, Martin Short, F. Murray Abraham, and more. Check out the complete list of nomination now!. (more...)

REBECCA Musical Will Get English Premiere at London's Charing Cross Theatre

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Following 12 hugely successful foreign language productions, critically acclaimed musical Rebecca by Michael Kunze and Sylvester Levay is to get its English language premiere in a new production at London's Charing Cross Theatre in an English translation by Christopher Hampton.. (more...)

Roundabout Goes Dark on Broadway This Spring

by Cara Joy David

Slipping under the radar this past week was the news that Roundabout Theatre Company would not be presenting a winter/spring offering at the American Airlines Theatre for the first time (pandemic excluded) since the space opened in 2000. In fact, Roundabout will not be presenting anything at its three Broadway houses this spring.. (more...)

Julie Andrews Will Likely Not Appear in Third PRINCESS DIARIES Film

by Stephi Wild

The Princess Diaries will make a return, but Julie Andrews most likely will not appear. In a recent interview, the iconic actress revealed that she's unlikely to reprise her role of Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the upcoming third film in the series.. (more...)

