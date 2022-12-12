Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kevin McHale Condemns THE PRICE OF GLEE Docu-Series & Denies Cast Involvement

McHale currently hosts the "And That's What You REALLY Missed" podcast, alongside his Glee co-star Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang.

Dec. 12, 2022  

Glee actor Kevin McHale has condemned Discovery+'s new The Price of Glee docu-series, which goes behind the controversies of the hit musical comedy series.

After a writer tweeted that the series involved interviews from the cast of Glee, McHale, who played Artie Abrams, tweeted that no cast members were involved and slammed the new series as "trash."

"This was the nice version, ftr. Don't make me speak on this again," McHale said in a follow up tweet.

After the trailer for the new series dropped last week, a representative from Discovery+ confirmed to BroadwayWorld that no cast members from Glee were interviewed for the project.

THE PRICE OF GLEE unpacks the cast members' lives on and off set through never-before-seen interviews showcasing the demands of being on a hit TV series and dark behind-the-scenes drama.

The series features people "outside of the cast bubble," including relatives and friends of "Glee" cast members; those who were on the set and close to it such as set decorators, hairdressers, stylists and publicists; and entertainment reporters who covered the phenomenon.

The FOX musical comedy GLEE followed a dynamic group of high school students from the halls of McKinley to the mean streets of New York City, as they embarked on life after high school.

The show became a bona fide cultural phenomenon, receiving prestigious honors, including a Golden Globe Award and a Peabody Award.

The series boasted critical acclaim, a die-hard fan base, two Grammy Award nominations, two Platinum and five Gold albums, more than 53 million songs and more than 13 million albums sold worldwide, two sold-out concert tours, a 3-D movie, four Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes, including the award for Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski


