Photos: Inside Opening Night of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at NYTW
Performances began on Monday, November 21st at New York Theater Workshop.
New York Theatre Workshop's production of Merrily We Roll Along officially opened last night, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez. Performances began on Monday, November 21st. BroadwayWorld was there for the opening, and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!
Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard (Jonathan Groff) and his two lifelong friends-writer Mary (Lindsay Mendez) and lyricist & playwright Charley (Daniel Radcliffe). An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim's most celebrated and personal songs. Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart.
The production is directed by Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman and choreographed by Tim Jackson. Maria Friedman first directed the musical at London's Menier Chocolate Factory which subsequently transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre to critical acclaim-the most five-star reviews in West End history-winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical.
The cast also includes Sherz Aletaha as Scotty/Mrs. Spencer/Auditionee, Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth, Leana Rae Concepcion as Newscaster/Waitress/Auditionee, Carter Harris as Frank Jr. (alternates with Colin Keane), Colin Keane as Frank Jr. (alternates with Carter Harris), Morgan Kirner as Swing, Corey Mach as Tyler/Make-Up Artist, Talia Robinson as Meg, Reg Rogers as Joe, Amanda Rose as Swing, Jamila Sabares-Klemm as Dory/Evelyn, Brian Sears as Photographer/Bunker, Evan Alexander Smith as Swing, Christian Strange as RU/Newscaster/Reverend, Koray Tarhan as Swing, Vishal Vaidya as Jerome, Natalie Wachen as KT and Jacob Keith Watson as Terry/Mr. Spencer.
The creative team includes Sou?tra Gilmour (Scenic & Costume Design), Amith Chandrashaker (Lighting Design), Kai Harada (Sound Design), Cookie Jordan (Hair & Wig Design), Catherine Jayes (Music Supervisor), Alvin Hough, Jr. (Music Director), Jim Carnahan, CSA & Jason Thinger, CSA (Casting), Taylor Williams, CSA (Additional Casting), UnkleDave's Fight-House (Fight & Intimacy Direction) and Jhanaë K-C Bonnick (Stage Manager).
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff
Daniel Radcliffe, Director Maria Friedman, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff
Reg Rogers, Krystal Joy Brown, Daniel Radcliffe, Director Maria Friedman, Lindsay Mendez, Jonathan Groff and Katie Rose Clarke
Top Row: Jacob Keith Watson, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Sherz Aletaha, Talia Robinson, Christian Strange, Amanda Rose, Corey Mach, Morgan Kirner, Leana Rae Concepcion, Krystal Joy Brown, Evan Alexander Smith Bottom Row: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, Natalie Wachen, Brian Sears, Vishal Vaidya, Carter Harris, Koray Tarhan, Jonathan Groff and Reg Rogers
Director Maria Friedman, Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez
Top Row including Jeffrey Scott Romley, Patrick Catullo, David Babani, Jacob Keith Watson, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Sherz Aletaha, Talia Robinson, Christian Strange, Amanda Rose, Corey Mach, Morgan Kirner, Leana Rae Concepcion, Krystal Joy Brown, Tim Jackson, Patricia McGregor and Bottom Row including Sonia Friedman, Maria Friedman, Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, Natalie Wachen, Brian Sears, Vishal Vaidya, Carter Harris, Koray Tarhan, Jonathan Groff, Reg Rogers, Evan Alexander Smith
Reg Rogers, Krystal Joy Brown, Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, Jonathan Groff and Katie Rose Clarke
Daniel Radcliffe and Krystal Joy Brown
Signage at NYTW
