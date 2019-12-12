Wake Up With BWW 12/12: IN THE HEIGHTS Film Teaser, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We'd first like to wish a happy opening to Harry Connick, Jr. - A Celebration of Cole Porter, which officially opens tonight on Broadway!

Yesterday brought us the first teaser for the upcoming In the Heights film! Check out the video below, as well as the brand new poster!

The new off-Broadway revival Little Shop Of Horrors will get a cast recording! The album will feature cast members Jonathan Groff, Christian Borle, Tammy Blanchard, and more!

Read more of today's top stories below!

1) VIDEO: See Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More in New Teasers for IN THE HEIGHTS

by TV News Desk

Warner Bros has shared the first teaser and poster for the highly-anticipated film adaptation of In the Heights!. (more...)

2) LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Will Release Cast Album Featuring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle

The critically-acclaimed revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will be receiving an original cast recording, to be released by Ghostlight Records. THE NEW LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS OFF-BROADWAY CAST ALBUM, produced by Alan Menken, Will Van Dyke, Frank Wolf, and Michael Mayer a?" and executive produced by Kirdahy, Ahrens and Arnold a?" will be released on December 20, 2019 digitally and will be available on all streaming platforms. A physical CD will be released at a future date to be announced.. (more...)

3) Simply the Best: The Shows that Ruled 2019

As we count down the last days of 2019, New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of the theatre season- deciding on their personal choices for their favorite productions of the year. With so many stellar plays, musicals, revivals and new works, both on Broadway and off, a slew of shows have gained recognition from the critics this year. Check out our roundup of 'Best of' lists for theatre this year. Be sure to check back later for new additions as they're released!. (more...)

4) GLAAD Clarifies Work With TOOTSIE And MRS. DOUBTFIRE

by Alan Henry

Following multiple media reports of GLAAD working with the producers of the new Mrs. Doubtfire musical in Seattle, the organization has clarified their involvement with the production - as well as the current Broadway musical Tootsie - which is set to wrap up it's run in January.. (more...)

5) Alex Brightman to Star as John Belushi in Upcoming Biopic

by TV News Desk

Alex Brightman is set to star a John Belushi in an upcoming biopic directed by David Frankel, according to Collider. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Harry Connick, Jr. - A Celebrations of Cole Porter officially opens on Broadway tonight!

Harry Connick Jr - A Celebration of Cole Porter, honors one of America's most respected songwriter. Featuring a vibrant, 25-piece orchestra and a modern, multi-media presentation, this entirely new production brings back to Broadway both the magic of Cole Porter's compositions and one of the world's most celebrated live performers. Connick will delight audiences with a signature style that has been called by The New York Times "blatantly seductive" while celebrating Porter's peerless contribution to the Great American Songbook.

This all-new production is conceived and directed by Harry Connick, Jr., with scenic design by Beowulf Boritt and Alexis Distler, projection design by Beowulf Boritt and Caite Hevner, and lighting design by Ken Billington.

Set Your DVR...

Sam Rockwell will appear on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden

The cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL will appear on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Ana Gasteyer will appear on TODAY

What we're geeking out over: See How THE LION KING's Elephant Is Brought To Life

We're heading to the Pridelands to get a behind-the-scenes look at how Disney's smash hit musical The Lion King brings one of its animals, the elephant, to life eight times a week with the help of four of the show's cast members.

What we're watching: Lin-Manuel Miranda And More Talk IN THE HEIGHTS At Film Q&A!

BWW was live at the In the Heights NYC Q&A session with creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more before the first trailer for the film adaptation of the musical drops!

Warner Bros shared the first teaser and poster for the highly-anticipated film! Check it out here!

Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda also took to Twitter to post some exclusive footage from the film. Dascha Polanco, who plays Cuca in the film, also shared a teaser on her Twitter ahead of the official trailer premiering today!

Social Butterfly: See A.R.T.'s Transformation For MOBY-DICK

Dave Malloy's musical adaptation of Moby-Dick is officially setting sail tonight with the show's opening night, and A.R.T. is giving us a peek into the theatre's transformation to bring the whale of a tale to life on stage.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





