Wake Up With BWW 12/11: THE GRINCH MUSICAL Reviews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Earlier this week, Dr. Seuss' beloved classic children's book 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas!' came to life with a fun-filled two-hour production of 'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!' from the Troubadour Theatre in London. Check out what the critics had to say!

On December 10 (12pm), Richard Ridge chatted with Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, December 13 (8pm) and Monday, December 14 (3pm).

Hadestown's iconic trio, The Fates, Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad, are celebrating the "8 Days (Of Hanukkah)" with a new song!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Review Roundup: Critics Weigh in on THE GRINCH MUSICAL with Matthew Morrison

2) VIDEO: James Monroe Iglehart Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

3) The Shows Must Go On to Present GYPSY and RUTHLESS! This Week

The Shows Must Go On will present Gypsy and Ruthless! this week!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Today at 12pm, Richard Ridge chats with Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed and Susan Egan on Backstage Live! Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Kerry Washington and Ariana DeBose Open Up About Their Mother-Daughter Bond in THE PROM

Netflix's adaptation of the Prom is coming soon (December 11), and at the heart of the story is a conflicted mother-daughter relationship brought to life by Kerry Washington and Ariana DeBose.

What we're watching: The Fates of HADESTOWN Celebrate Hanukkah with A New Song!

Hadestown's iconic trio, The Fates, Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad, are celebrating the "8 Days (Of Hanukkah)" with a new song! See them in action in the new music video for the song here:

"Day 1: Time to light a candle!" In honor of Hanukkah having begun tonight, we present to you "8 Days (of Hanukkah)" from #IfTheFatesAllow, starring @JewelleBlackman, @YvetteNacer, and @kaytrinidad1! Chag sameach! pic.twitter.com/K1EGIMhKA7 - Hadestown (@hadestown) December 11, 2020

Social Butterfly: Watch Ingrid Michaelson Takeover Our Instagram!

Ingrid Michaelson took over our Instagram story yesterday leading up to her concert premiere last night! Missed all the fun? No worries-- check out highlights from her takeover below!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Rita Moreno, who turns 89 today!

Moreno received a KENNEDY Center Honor for her lifetime contributions to American Culture in 2015. She was awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Obama in 2010 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004. Ms. Moreno's countless credits span more than six decades, beginning with her Broadway debut at age 13. Ms. Moreno has starred on Broadway; London's West End; appeared in more than 40 feature films and countless television shows; has performed in numerous regional theaters, and in her one woman show, Life Without Makeup, at the Berkeley Rep.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!