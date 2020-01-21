Wake Up With BWW 1/21: A SOLDIER'S PLAY Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

First, we'd like to wish a happy opening to A Soldier's Play, which officially opens on Broadway tonight! A Soldier's Play stars David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, Nnamdi Asomugha, Jerry O'Connell, McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery, Jared Grimes, Billy Eugene Jones, Nate Mann, Warner Miller, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Lee Aaron Rosen.

Gideon Glick takes over for Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors beginning tonight! Glick will play the role for seven weeks through March 8, 2020 at The Westside Theatre. Tony nominee Jonathan Groff played his final performance as "Seymour" on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Read more on these and other top stories below!

2) Review Roundup: Did the Critics Give Heart-Eyes to EMOJILAND?

by Review Roundups

Emojiland has officially opened off-Broadway!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Theatre Student Performs THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA As Both Christine And The Phantom

Sing for us, our angel of music! Abby Seim, who studies musical theatre at Viterbo University, recently took to the stage to perform a song from Broadway's longest-running musical The Phantom of the Opera, portraying both the Phantom and Christine simultaneously. Check out the video to see the incredible duel performance!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Watch Randy Rainbow's Latest Political Song Parody, 'That Don!'

by Stage Tube

Randy Rainbow is at it again with another political song parody! The latest is titled 'That Don!' and is a parody of 'Gaston' from Beauty and the Beast.. (more...)

5) Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of EMOJILAND, with Lesli Margherita, Josh Lamon & More!

by Linda Lenzi

Emojiland has officially opened off-Broadway! The new musical will run through Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues).. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

A Soldier's Play officially opens tonight!

This is a limited engagement at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street). A Soldier's Play stars David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, Nnamdi Asomugha, Jerry O'Connell, McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery, Jared Grimes, Billy Eugene Jones, Nate Mann, Warner Miller, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Lee Aaron Rosen.

Gideon Glick takes over for Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors beginning tonight!

Glick will play the role for seven weeks through March 8, 2020 at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street). Under the direction of Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening), Glick will star opposite original cast members Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey, two-time Tony winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Falsettos) as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King, Head Over Heels) as Mushnik, and Kingsley Leggs (Sister Act, The Color Purple) as The Voice of Audrey II.

Tony nominee Jonathan Groff played his final performance as "Seymour" on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

BWW Exclusive: Rising Stars from DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HAMILTON & More Reunite at Broadway Sessions!

Last Thursday Broadway Sessions had its first show of 2020 and what better way to kick off the New Year than our first-ever Rising Star Reunion! At every show, along with the Broadway performers who come to sing, Broadway Sessions also showcases a young artist who has not yet tread the Great White Way! Many of the Rising Stars go on to do INCREDIBLE things and this week, they were joined by some of their favorite alumni! Performers of the evening included Hannah Cruz (Hamilton), Julian R Decker (Love Never Dies), Shawn Bowers (Ain't Too Proud), Mallory Bechtel (Dear Evan Hansen), Avery Smith (Beautiful), Roderick Lawrence (The Lion King), Britt Lenting (Phantom Of The Opera), Kate Corsaro, Nicole Vande Zande, Claire Saunders, Lillian Andrea De Leon, Sal Pavia, Jose Plaza, Josh Bardier, Gregory Sullivan, Lincoln Ward, Gina Santare, Mallory King & Dylan Hartwell.

Set Your DVR...

Tony Goldwyn will appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

What we're watching: Billy Porter Joins Children's Choirs For Martin Luther King Day Tribute on THE VIEW

Children's choirs from the Cardinal Shehan School Community and Krieger Schechter Day School were joined by Tony and Emmy Award-winner Billy Porter on The View this morning in a moving tribute to the civil rights leader with performances of the songs "Reach Out and Touch Somebody's Hand" and "Imagine."

Social Butterfly: SLAVE PLAY Director Robert O'Hara Addresses The Closing Night Crowd

"so they f***ed up and gave us a broadway theater" - robert o'hara. so thankful. #slaveplay closing night on broadway. 01.19.20. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/YyFw5f4uq5 - Slave Play (@SlavePlayBway) January 20, 2020

Jeremy O. Harris's Slave Play, directed by Robert O'Hara, concluded its Broadway run at the John Golden Theatre yesterday. ar performances.

Check out director Robert O'Hara addressing the crowd following the hit play's final curtain call!

