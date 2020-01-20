BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets To BEETLEJUICE On Broadway!

Get ready to head to the Netherworld because BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to win tickets to see Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, and more in the smash-hit musical Beetlejuice on Broadway! The winner will receive two tickets for any Tuesday-Thursday performance through March 13th*. The contest will run now through January 26th, at 11:59 PM EST. Be sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!

*Blackout dates apply

It's official! "THE WHOLE WORLD LOVES BEETLEJUICE" (New York Post). Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious new musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is "SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!" (Variety).

The best time to see BEETLEJUICE is the Dead of Winter! Get Orchestra Seats from $69 now through March 8, and join us for an EEK NIGHTS performance on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday evening for exclusive swag, specialty drinks, and even more deals to die for. Check out all the Deetz at BeetlejuiceBroadway.com.





Related Articles