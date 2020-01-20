BWW Exclusive: Rising Stars from DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HAMILTON & More Reunite at Broadway Sessions!

Last Thursday we had our first show of 2020 and what better way to kick off the New Year than our first-ever Rising Star Reunion! At every show we do, along with our Broadway performers who come to sing with us, we also showcase a young artist who has not yet tread the Great White Way! Many of our Rising Stars go on to do INCREDIBLE things and we were so happy to be joined by some of our favorite alumni! Performers of the evening include Hannah Cruz (Hamilton), Julian R Decker (Love Never Dies), Shawn Bowers (Ain't Too Proud), Mallory Bechtel (Dear Evan Hansen), Avery Smith (Beautiful), Roderick Lawrence (The Lion King), Britt Lenting (Phantom Of The Opera), Kate Corsaro, Nicole Vande Zande, Claire Saunders, Lillian Andrea De Leon, Sal Pavia, Jose Plaza, Josh Bardier, Gregory Sullivan, Lincoln Ward, Gina Santare, Mallory King & Dylan Hartwell.

