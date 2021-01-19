Wake Up With BWW 1/19: Kelli O'Hara Sings From BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) 10 BRIDGERTON The Musical TikToks That We're Obsessed With

This idea started by songwriter Abigail Barlow who asked the question, 'Okay, but what if Bridgerton was a musical?'. (more...)

2) Exclusive: Kelli O'Hara Sings from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY as Part of the Seth Concert Series

Kelli O'Hara's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, premiered on Sunday and re-aired on Monday. Check out an exclusive clip from the concert featuring Kelli singing Always Better from The Bridges of Madison County.. (more...)

4) Throwback Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Gathers Old Classmates For Performance of Martin Luther King Song

Hamilton is celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a throwback video!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm, with special guests TBA. Learn more and tune in here!

BWW Exclusive: Adam Pascal Sings from RENT in Clip from SO FAR: AN ACOUSTIC RETROSPECTIVE

Adam Pascal stopped by The Space for his virtual concert So Far: An Acoustic Retrospective. Check out this clip from his performance as he sings 'No Day But Today' from Rent and buy the concert On Demand here!

What we're watching: Watch Claybourne Elder, Capathia Jenkins & More on Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Join us for Cast party! A wildly popular impromptu variety show occurring every Monday night since 2003!

Guests this week include: Claybourne Elder, Capathia Jenkins, Susan Werner, Jessica Fishenfeld and Scott Joiner.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!