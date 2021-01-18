10 BRIDGERTON The Musical TikToks That We're Obsessed With

The new Netflix series Bridgerton has been gaining popularity since its premiere in December of 2020. Part of that popularity comes from the clever minds on TikTok, who are working on another TikTok Musical.

This idea started by songwriter Abigail Barlow who asked the question, "Okay, but what if Bridgerton was a musical?"

From her idea sparked duets, more musical numbers, costumes, choreography, and much more.

Check out 10 of our favorite videos from the latest Theater TikTok trend and see even more by looking at the #bridgertonmusical hashtag!

A design for a future program by @somedaysangeline

Choreography to Abigail's 'Eloise' number, 'If I Were a Man' by @elchoreography

Dreamcasting an all-female production by @starrywonder_

Conceptualizing a fully-immersive production by @katelumpkin

Staging numbers by @brandon_powers

Set design by @katieoxmanofficial

Merchandise designed by @alamodeemoji

An opening number by @courtneygovan

Orchestrations to 'Burn For You' by @deweyspianoparty

And we can't forget this incredible duet between @abigailbarlowww and @nick_t_daly