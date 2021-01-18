Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok

10 BRIDGERTON The Musical TikToks That We're Obsessed With

Bridgerton is getting traction in the world of TikTok musicals similar to the success of Ratatouille. The Bridgerton series debuted in December 2020 on Netflix.

Jan. 18, 2021  

The new Netflix series Bridgerton has been gaining popularity since its premiere in December of 2020. Part of that popularity comes from the clever minds on TikTok, who are working on another TikTok Musical.

This idea started by songwriter Abigail Barlow who asked the question, "Okay, but what if Bridgerton was a musical?"

From her idea sparked duets, more musical numbers, costumes, choreography, and much more.

Check out 10 of our favorite videos from the latest Theater TikTok trend and see even more by looking at the #bridgertonmusical hashtag!

A design for a future program by @somedaysangeline

@somedaysangeline

my playbill concept for @abigailbarlowww and @emilythebear 's ##bridgertonmusical - yay or nay? ?? ##bridgerton ##broadway ##design ##fyp

a?? original sound - Abigail Barlow

Choreography to Abigail's 'Eloise' number, 'If I Were a Man' by @elchoreography

Dreamcasting an all-female production by @starrywonder_

Conceptualizing a fully-immersive production by @katelumpkin

Staging numbers by @brandon_powers

@brandon_powers

Would love to see some Eloises use this staging when making their covers! ##bridgertonmusical

a?? original sound - Abigail Barlow

Set design by @katieoxmanofficial

@katieoxmanofficial

I see it like I see a mountain that I'm standing in front of. ##bridgertonmusical ##bridgerton ##musicaltheatre song @abigailbarlowww

a?? original sound - Abigail Barlow

Merchandise designed by @alamodeemoji

An opening number by @courtneygovan

@courtneygovan

just wrote a little idea for Penelope ? for ##BridgertonMusical by @abigailbarlowww & @emilythebear : piano by @deweyspianoparty ##fyp ##oceansaway @fy

a?? original sound - ?court

Orchestrations to 'Burn For You' by @deweyspianoparty

And we can't forget this incredible duet between @abigailbarlowww and @nick_t_daly

@nick_t_daly

##duet with @abigailbarlowww my formal application to be the duke of bridgertontok. ##singing ##bridgerton ##simon

a?? original sound - Abigail Barlow


