10 BRIDGERTON The Musical TikToks That We're Obsessed With
Bridgerton is getting traction in the world of TikTok musicals similar to the success of Ratatouille. The Bridgerton series debuted in December 2020 on Netflix.
The new Netflix series Bridgerton has been gaining popularity since its premiere in December of 2020. Part of that popularity comes from the clever minds on TikTok, who are working on another TikTok Musical.
This idea started by songwriter Abigail Barlow who asked the question, "Okay, but what if Bridgerton was a musical?"
From her idea sparked duets, more musical numbers, costumes, choreography, and much more.
Check out 10 of our favorite videos from the latest Theater TikTok trend and see even more by looking at the #bridgertonmusical hashtag!
A design for a future program by @somedaysangeline
@somedaysangeline
my playbill concept for @abigailbarlowww and @emilythebear 's ##bridgertonmusical - yay or nay? ?? ##bridgerton ##broadway ##design ##fypa?? original sound - Abigail Barlow
Choreography to Abigail's 'Eloise' number, 'If I Were a Man' by @elchoreography
@elchoreography
If I Were A Man ? @abigailbarlowww @emilythebear @bridgertonmusical ##bridgertonmusical ##bridgertonnetflix ##bridgerton ##bridgertontiktok ##fypa?? original sound - Abigail Barlow
Dreamcasting an all-female production by @starrywonder_
@starrywonder_
I'm just saying.... this'd be powerful! ##BRIDGERTON##bridgertonnetflix##netflix##musicaltheatre##broadwayworld @abigailbarlowwwa?? original sound - Abigail Barlow
Conceptualizing a fully-immersive production by @katelumpkin
@katelumpkin
##bridgertonthemusical production ideas ? ##bridgerton ##fyp ##musicaltheatre @abigailbarlowww @netflixa?? original sound - Abigail Barlow
Staging numbers by @brandon_powers
@brandon_powers
Would love to see some Eloises use this staging when making their covers! ##bridgertonmusicala?? original sound - Abigail Barlow
Set design by @katieoxmanofficial
@katieoxmanofficial
I see it like I see a mountain that I'm standing in front of. ##bridgertonmusical ##bridgerton ##musicaltheatre song @abigailbarlowwwa?? original sound - Abigail Barlow
Merchandise designed by @alamodeemoji
@alamodeemoji
Flawless my dear?? ##bridgertonmusical ##bridgertonnetflix ##bridgerton ##regejeanpage ##resinart ##smallbusiness ##broadway @abigailbarlowww @emilythebeara?? original sound - Abigail Barlow
An opening number by @courtneygovan
@courtneygovan
just wrote a little idea for Penelope ? for ##BridgertonMusical by @abigailbarlowww & @emilythebear : piano by @deweyspianoparty ##fyp ##oceansaway @fya?? original sound - ?court
Orchestrations to 'Burn For You' by @deweyspianoparty
@deweyspianoparty
##burnforyou from ##bridgertonmusical by @abigailbarlowww ? ##bridgerton ##bridgertonnetflix ##bridgertontiktok ##daphne ##simon @netflix ##deweyspianopartya?? original sound - Dewey's Piano Party
And we can't forget this incredible duet between @abigailbarlowww and @nick_t_daly
@nick_t_daly
##duet with @abigailbarlowww my formal application to be the duke of bridgertontok. ##singing ##bridgerton ##simona?? original sound - Abigail Barlow
