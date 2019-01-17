Wake Up With BWW 1/17: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Toronto Cast, Live-Action HUNCHBACK Musical, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It's almost Friday! Power through the rest of your week by reading the top Broadway stories!

First, we have learned the full cast that will be rounding out the company of Dear Evan Hansen in Toronto! The cast will feature Jessica Sherman, Stephanie La Rochelle, and more!

A live-action musical of The Hunchback of Notre Dame is being developed by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. Josh Gad is producing the film with Mandeville. It's rumored that Gad might play the lead character, but no casting has been confirmed yet.

A new Broadway-aimed musical is in the works from none other than skateboarder Tony Hawk. The musical will be an adaptation of the novel Slam, and is eyeing Broadway for the 2020-2021 season.

Read all of this plus news of a Rent Live cast recording, an all-new promo video for Beetlejuice, and more below!

1) Jessica Sherman, Stephanie La Rochelle, and More Join the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Toronto - Full Cast Announced!

Complete casting has been announced for the Canadian production of the multi Tony Award-winning musical. Performances begin March 5, 2019 at Toronto's historic Royal Alexandra Theatre.. (more...)

2) Alan Menken, Stephen Schwartz to Work on Live-Action HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME for Disney

by TV News Desk

Disney is set to create a live action musical adaptation of the Victor Hugo novel, HUNCHBACK, according to Deadline.. (more...)

3) Tony Award-Winning 'Dolly' Bette Midler Mourns The Passing Of The Great Carol Channing

by BWW News Desk

Earlier today, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report the passing of the legendary Carol Channing. Channing died at 12:31am on Tuesday, January 15th, 2019,.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Joins Lin-Manuel Miranda and the HAMILTON Cast for 'The Story of Tonight'

by Stage Tube

On last night's episode of 'The Tonight Show,' Jimmy Fallon was in Puerto Rico where he joined Lin-Manuel Miranda and the new HAMILTON touring cast for an exclusive performance of 'The Story of Tonight' from the blockbuster musical.. (more...)

5) Tony Hawk Set To Develop Musical Adaptation Of the Novel SLAM, Aiming For Broadway in 2020

Producers Anita Greenspan and Tony Hawk with Executive producer Adam Zotovich announced today that a new musical adaptation of the 2007 Nick Hornby novel, SLAM, is in development. This new project will feature a book by Tony Award Nominee Kyle Jarrow (SpongeBob SquarePants the Musical) with music and lyrics by Mark Mothersbaugh (prolific film composer, co-founder of new wave band Devo). Pro-skater Tony Hawk, who is featured as a character in the novel, is a producer on the project and is slated to develop skate choreography.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Christy Altomare & Cody Simpson will perform a post-show duet tonight!

Following tonight's performance, Anastasia stars Christy Altomare and Cody Simpson will return onstage for a special acoustic performance of the beloved song "Once Upon a December." Simpson will accompany the duet on guitar.

BWW Exclusive: The Cast of CLUELESS Throws Back to the 90's at Broadway Sessions!

Broadway Sessions partied like it was 1999 recently as we welcomed the cast of The New Group production of Clueless, The Musical. Cast members took the stage to perform their favorite 90's jams, tapping into the song book of Whitney, Mariah, Celine, Cher, Christina, Britney and even Hanson. Enjoy highlights from performances by Zurin Villanueva, Katie Goffman, Justin Mortelliti, L'ogan J'ones, Jeff Kuhr, Talya Groves, Brett Thiele and more. Plus special performances by our Rising Star, 16 year old Fiona Scott.

Set Your DVR...

Andrew Rannells and Vanessa Hudgens will appear on THE LATE LATE SHOW STARRING James Corden tonight!

What we're geeking out over: RENT LIVE Cast Recording To Drop This March!

There's no day but January 27, 2019 when it comes to FOX's Rent and now you'll be able to take home all of Jonathan Larson's timeless tunes from the broadcast!

The cast recording for the live FOX event is currently available for pre-order on Amazon and will be officially dropping on March 1, 2019. Reserve your copy now!

What we're watching: Anthony Rapp Discusses Kevin Spacey, RENT LIVE With BuzzFeed News

Social Butterfly: It's (Almost) Showtime! Watch New Promo for BEETLEJUICE on Broadway

The new musical comedy Beetlejuice will open on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) on April 25, 2019. Check out a brand-new promo for the show's Broadway run!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to James Earl Jones, who turns 88 today!

In 1957 James Earl Jones made his Broadway debut. Since that time he has performed on stage, television, and in films and continues to receive accolades from every corner of the entertainment industry. In addition to having won two Tony Awards for his work on Broadway in The Great White Hope and Fences, Jones has garnered much praise for more recent stage roles including those he performed in the Broadway productions of On Golden Pond, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Driving Miss Daisy, The Best Man, You Can't Take It With You, and The Gin Game.

Among his numerous and distinguished awards, Jones has received the National Medal of Arts, The John F. Kennedy Center Honor, and most recently in 2011, The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presented him with an honorary Oscar.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

