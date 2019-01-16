BWW TV Exclusive: The Cast of CLUELESS Throws Back to the 90's at Broadway Sessions!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Sessions

Broadway Sessions partied like it was 1999 recently as we welcomed the cast of The New Group production of Clueless, The Musical. Cast members took the stage to perform their favorite 90's jams, tapping into the song book of Whitney, Mariah, Celine, Cher, Christina, Britney and even Hanson. Enjoy highlights from performances by Zurin Villanueva, Katie Goffman, Justin Mortelliti, L'ogan J'ones, Jeff Kuhr, Talya Groves, Brett Thiele and more. Plus special performances by our Rising Star, 16 year old Fiona Scott.

Broadway Sessions returns on January 24th featuring the cast of The Prom!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

