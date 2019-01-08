Christy Altomare & Cody Simpson to Perform Post-Show Duet Jan. 17

Click Here for More Articles on ANASTASIA

Following the evening performance on Thursday, January 17, Anastasia stars Christy Altomare and Cody Simpson will return onstage for a special acoustic performance of the beloved song "Once Upon a December." Simpson will accompany the duet on guitar.

Tickets for Thursday night's performance range from $69-169 and are available online at www.AnastasiatheMusical.com or by calling 212-239-6200.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak. The company is led by Christy Altomare, Cody Simpson, John Bolton, Penny Fuller, Constantine Germanacos and Vicki Lewis.

The cast also includes Gail Bennett, Lauren Blackman, Kathryn Boswell, Maria Briggs, Justin Scott Brown, Kyle Brown, Kristen Smith Davis, Colby Dezelick, Janet Dickinson, Wes Hart, Anika Lore Hatch, Ken Krugman, Dustin Layton, Brian Munn, Delilah Rose Pellow, James A. Pierce III, Molly Rushing, Tally Sessions, Jennifer Smith, Matt Wiercinski, Lyrica Woodruff, and Kelli Youngman.

The creative team includes Peggy Hickey (Choreography), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design),Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision & Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase(Dance Arranger), casting by Telsey + Company/Craig Burns, CSA. The stage production was originally commissioned by Dmitry Bogachev. Eric Cornell (Rocky, Small Mouth Sounds) serves as Executive Producer.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You